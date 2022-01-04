unifi TV is down for 300,000 customers, due to fire at TM IT Complex Cyberjaya

unifi TV from Telekom Malaysia (TM) is currently facing service disruption since last night, due to a fire that affected the “Uninterruptible Power Supply” (UPS) equipment at TM IT Complex in Cyberjaya.
The national broadband service provider said there has been no report of injuries and the cause of fire is not known at the moment. unifi TV has close to 300,000 customers.
TM said it detected the fire “at approximately 9.50pm on 3 January 2022” and posted “an immediate announcement” on its social media channels to notify affected customers.
unifi TV service is estimated to resume its services by 3.00pm today, according to TM, however check on social media shows that many users are unable to access unifi TV.
TM updated on its website that the unifi TV service will resume by 8pm today however this has not been communicated on social media to all affected customers. The unifi TV disruption does not affect broadband services but some users have reported slow browsing/streaming speeds, for example on Youtube.
At the time of writing, the unifi customer service team has not responded to many comments from customers on Twitter and Facebook. Some customers have requested compensation for the outage but has not received any reply.
Full statement from TM below:
At approximately 9.50pm on 3 January 2022, unifi TV services experienced service disruption nationwide due to impact to the power system triggered by a fire that affected the “Uninterruptible Power Supply” (UPS) equipment at TM IT Complex in Cyberjaya.
The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) took control of the situation to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of the premises. We have received the necessary building assessment and clearance from Bomba at 4.00am. The building block was not in full operation at the time, with only a small number of employees on site. There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and TM will fully cooperate with any investigation as required by authorities.
An immediate announcement has been released on TM’s social media channels to notify our affected customers and we have since ramped up our customer service engagements to attend to calls and enquiries.
This incident has caused unifi TV service interruptions affecting close to 300,000 of our unifi TV viewers. Other TM and unifi services are not affected.
We are working tirelessly with our contractors and engineering teams to ensure that services are being restored gradually, with power restoration expected to be completed by 12 noon today. unifi TV is estimated to resume its services by 3.00pm today. However, TMpoint Cyberjaya will remain closed temporarily due to low power supply.
We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers, and will continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of our employees and contractors during this restoration process.
More regular updates are available on TM’s social media channels, or visit our website at https://unifi.com.my/unifi-alerts for updates.