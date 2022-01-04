unifi TV is down for 300,000 customers, due to fire at TM IT Complex Cyberjaya

unifi TV from Telekom Malaysia (TM) is currently facing service disruption since last night, due to a fire that affected the “Uninterruptible Power Supply” (UPS) equipment at TM IT Complex in Cyberjaya.

The national broadband service provider said there has been no report of injuries and the cause of fire is not known at the moment. unifi TV has close to 300,000 customers.

TM said it detected the fire “at approximately 9.50pm on 3 January 2022” and posted “an immediate announcement” on its social media channels to notify affected customers.

unifi TV service is estimated to resume its services by 3.00pm today, according to TM, however check on social media shows that many users are unable to access unifi TV.

TM updated on its website that the unifi TV service will resume by 8pm today however this has not been communicated on social media to all affected customers. The unifi TV disruption does not affect broadband services but some users have reported slow browsing/streaming speeds, for example on Youtube.

At the time of writing, the unifi customer service team has not responded to many comments from customers on Twitter and Facebook. Some customers have requested compensation for the outage but has not received any reply.

Full statement from TM below: