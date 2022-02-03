Here are 9 Alternatives to the Unifi Home Fibre Broadband Service [Part 1]

Looking for an alternative to the Unifi Fibre Broadband service from Telekom Malaysia? Or perhaps you are not able to subscribe due to “port full” or no coverage? Here’s are 9 alternatives to the Unifi Home Fibre Broadband service in Malaysia.
1. TIME Fibre Home Broadband
The fixed broadband service from TIME dotCom is currently the fastest in Malaysia, available to consumers, according to global speedtest platform, Ookla.
There are 3 fixed broadband packages are available from TIME, from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.
100Mbps
- RM99/month
- Same download and upload speeds (symmetrical)
- 24-months contract (termination penalty of RM500, excluding device cost)
- WiFi 5 router included
- TIME Voice Home available (Pay-as-you-use or add-on)
- RM100 off first bill if you sign up on the TIME website
500Mbps
- RM99/month
- Same download and upload speeds (symmetrical)
- 24-months contract (termination penalty of RM500, excluding device cost)
- WiFi 5 router included
- TIME Voice Home available (Pay-as-you-use or add-on)
- RM10 off for the 1st 24 months, Free Mesh Wifi and RM50 Lazada voucher, if you sign up on the TIME website
1Gbps
- RM199/month
- Same download and upload speeds (symmetrical)
- 24-months contract (termination penalty of RM500, excluding device cost)
- WiFi 6 router included
- TIME Voice Home available (Pay-as-you-use or add-on)
- RM50 off for the 1st 6 months, Free Mesh Wifi and RM100 Lazada voucher, if you sign up on the TIME website
Editor’s comment: Unlike unifi which requires that you pay a termination penalty up to 23-months, TIME is the only major fixed broadband provider that gives you the option to sign up for a no contract plan, allowing you to terminate the service without any penalty. The 3 plans above are available without contract, for a “one-time charge of RM400”, at the same monthly price (RM99/RM139/RM199). Unfortunately, TIME Fibre Home Broadband is only available at selected condominium/apartments.
2. U Mobile Home Fibre Broadband
U Mobile is one of the latest fixed broadband service provider in the country. There 3 Ultra Unlimited Fibre Broadband plans and if you are an existing/new U Mobile customer on selected postpaid plans, there’s a 50% discount for a limited time.
U Mobile 100Mbps Plan
- RM64.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile GX68/P79/P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time
- Normal Price is RM129/month
- Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds
- No fixed telephone line
- Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)
- Free basic Installation
- 24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty plus RM150 for a technician to retrieve the equipment)
500Mbps Plan
- RM99.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile P79/P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time
- Normal Price is RM199/month
- Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds
- No fixed telephone line
- Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)
- Free basic Installation
- 24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty plus RM150 for a technician to retrieve the equipment)
1Gbps Plan
- RM149.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time
- Normal Price is RM299/month
- Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds
- No fixed telephone line
- Register by 16 December 2021 and activate by 15 January 2022 to get free one month usage
- Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)
- Free basic Installation
- 24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty plus RM150 for a technician to retrieve the equipment)
Editor’s comment: U Mobile has partnered Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), for the fixed broadband service. It is available at limited residential areas in Melaka, Cyberjaya, Perak and Kedah as a pilot.
Visit this link to for information and to check for coverage.
3. U Mobile Wireless Broadband
Just like the Home Fibre plans above, the wireless broadband plans from U Mobile also comes with a 50% discount, if you are an existing/new U Mobile customer on selected postpaid plan.
The U Mobile Ultra Unlimited Wireless Broadband plans comes with unlimited quota based on the categories below:
- Learning: Google Meet and Zoom
- Productivity: Microsoft Office365 (Teams, Outlook, Exchange, OneDrive, Sharepoint, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access and Publisher)
- Fun and Games: Shopee, Lazada, MLBB, Garena CoDM and Garena FreeFire
WB48 Study Plan
- RM48/month
- Unlimited quota for Learning
- 20GB Data for all Usage
- up to 10Mbps speeds
- No contract
WB68 Work Plan
- RM34/month for postpaid postpaid subscribers of GX68, P79, P99 and P139 (1st 24-months)
- Normal Price RM68/month
- Unlimited quota for Learning and Productivity
- 30GB Data for all Usage
- up to 20Mbps speeds
- No contract
WB88 Work & Play Plan
- RM44/month for postpaid postpaid subscribers of GX68, P79, P99 and P139 (1st 24-months)
- Normal Price RM88/month
- Unlimited quota for Learning, Productivity, Fun & Games
- 50GB Data for all Usage
- up to 20Mbps speeds
- No contract
WB128 Max Plan
- RM64/month for postpaid postpaid subscribers of GX68, P79, P99 and P139 (1st 24-months)
- Normal Price RM128/month
- Unlimited quota for Learning, Productivity, Fun & Games
- 150GB Data for all Usage
- up to 30Mbps speeds
- No contract
Editor’s comment: U Mobile’s wireless broadband plans are suitable for users who require light Internet usage at home or on the go. It is also suitable for those who frequently use Google Meet, Zoom and Office 365 apps. The plan does not include a Wireless Broadband 4G router however users could purchase a MiFi modem from U Mobile for RM299. The SIM will also work in any compatible 4G router that you can purchase on Lazada or Shopee. You are recommended to check for coverage availability before signing up.
Details here.
4. Digi Home Fibre Broadband
There are 6 Home Fibre Broadband Plans from Digi. If you are an existing/new postpaid customer on selected plans, there’s a rebate of RM15 or RM30/month, depending on plan.
Digi Fibre 90
- RM90/month
- 50Mbps download, 20Mbps upload speeds
- RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60, 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill
- Free WiFI 6 router
- Free Standard Installation
- 24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)
Digi Fibre 130
- RM130/month
- 100Mbps download, 50Mbps upload speeds
- RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill
- Free WiFI 6 router
- Free Standard Installation
- 24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)
Digi Fibre 150
- RM150/month
- 300Mbps download, 50Mbps upload speeds
- Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)
- RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill
- Free WiFI 6 router
- Free Standard Installation
- 24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)
Digi Fibre 190
- RM190/month
- 500Mbps download, 100Mbps upload speeds
- Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)
- RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill
- Free WiFI 6 router
- Free Standard Installation
- 24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)
Digi Fibre 270
- RM150/month
- 800Mbps download, 200Mbps upload speeds
- Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)
- RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill
- Free WiFI 6 router
- Free Standard Installation
24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)
Digi Fibre 290
- RM150/month
- 1Gbps download, 200Mbps upload speeds
- Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)
- RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill
- Free WiFI 6 router
- Free Standard Installation
- 24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)
Editor’s comment: Digi’s Home Fibre has the widest coverage in Malaysia, available via the networks of Telekom Malaysia HSBB (unifi), Allo and TIME, despite it does not own these networks. The Home Fibre plans from Digi are highly recommended if you an existing Digi postpaid customer on selected plans. Speeds and availability are subject to areas, for example the HSBB network from Telekom Malaysia is only capable of speeds up to 800Mbps for end users.
5. Digi Mobile Broadband
3 Mobile Broadband Plans are currently available from Digi. As part of the Juara Internet 2022 promotion, Digi is offering an additional 10GB quota for two of the plans.
Broadband 45
- RM45/month
- 25GB Quota
- No contract (Get extra Free 10GB if you sign up with a 12 months contract)
- Lifetime RM10/month rebate for existing customers on Digi Postpaid 60 and above
Broadband 65
- RM65/month
- 50GB Quota
- Free 10GB/month for 12-months with Juara Internet 2022 promo
- No contract (Get extra Free 30GB or purchase a Huawei MiFi router if you sign up with a 12 months contract)
- Lifetime RM10/month rebate for existing customers on Digi Postpaid 60 and above
Broadband 105
- RM105/month
- 100GB Quota
- Free 10GB/month for 12-months with Juara Internet 2022 promo
- No contract (Extra Free 50GB or get a Free Huawei MiFi router if you sign up with a 12 months contract)
- Lifetime RM10/month rebate for existing customers on Digi Postpaid 60 and above
Editor’s Comment: The Digi Mobile Broadband plans can be used in a Mifi or a 4G home router. It is recommended for users who require light Internet usage at home or while on the go.
Part 2 of this article will be published soon.