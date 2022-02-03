Here are 9 Alternatives to the Unifi Home Fibre Broadband Service [Part 1]

Looking for an alternative to the Unifi Fibre Broadband service from Telekom Malaysia? Or perhaps you are not able to subscribe due to “port full” or no coverage? Here’s are 9 alternatives to the Unifi Home Fibre Broadband service in Malaysia.

1. TIME Fibre Home Broadband



The fixed broadband service from TIME dotCom is currently the fastest in Malaysia, available to consumers, according to global speedtest platform, Ookla.

There are 3 fixed broadband packages are available from TIME, from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.

100Mbps

RM99/month

Same download and upload speeds (symmetrical)

24-months contract (termination penalty of RM500, excluding device cost)

WiFi 5 router included

TIME Voice Home available (Pay-as-you-use or add-on)

RM100 off first bill if you sign up on the TIME website

500Mbps

RM99/month

Same download and upload speeds (symmetrical)

24-months contract (termination penalty of RM500, excluding device cost)

WiFi 5 router included

TIME Voice Home available (Pay-as-you-use or add-on)

RM10 off for the 1st 24 months, Free Mesh Wifi and RM50 Lazada voucher, if you sign up on the TIME website

1Gbps

RM199/month

Same download and upload speeds (symmetrical)

24-months contract (termination penalty of RM500, excluding device cost)

WiFi 6 router included

TIME Voice Home available (Pay-as-you-use or add-on)

RM50 off for the 1st 6 months, Free Mesh Wifi and RM100 Lazada voucher, if you sign up on the TIME website

Editor’s comment: Unlike unifi which requires that you pay a termination penalty up to 23-months, TIME is the only major fixed broadband provider that gives you the option to sign up for a no contract plan, allowing you to terminate the service without any penalty. The 3 plans above are available without contract, for a “one-time charge of RM400”, at the same monthly price (RM99/RM139/RM199). Unfortunately, TIME Fibre Home Broadband is only available at selected condominium/apartments.

2. U Mobile Home Fibre Broadband

U Mobile is one of the latest fixed broadband service provider in the country. There 3 Ultra Unlimited Fibre Broadband plans and if you are an existing/new U Mobile customer on selected postpaid plans, there’s a 50% discount for a limited time.

U Mobile 100Mbps Plan

RM64.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile GX68/P79/P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time

Normal Price is RM129/month

Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds

No fixed telephone line

Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)

Free basic Installation

24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty plus RM150 for a technician to retrieve the equipment)

500Mbps Plan

RM99.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile P79/P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time

Normal Price is RM199/month

Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds

No fixed telephone line

Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)

Free basic Installation

24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty plus RM150 for a technician to retrieve the equipment)

1Gbps Plan

RM149.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time

Normal Price is RM299/month

Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds

No fixed telephone line

Register by 16 December 2021 and activate by 15 January 2022 to get free one month usage

Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)

Free basic Installation

24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty plus RM150 for a technician to retrieve the equipment)

Editor’s comment: U Mobile has partnered Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), for the fixed broadband service. It is available at limited residential areas in Melaka, Cyberjaya, Perak and Kedah as a pilot.

Visit this link to for information and to check for coverage.

3. U Mobile Wireless Broadband

Just like the Home Fibre plans above, the wireless broadband plans from U Mobile also comes with a 50% discount, if you are an existing/new U Mobile customer on selected postpaid plan.

The U Mobile Ultra Unlimited Wireless Broadband plans comes with unlimited quota based on the categories below:

Learning: Google Meet and Zoom

Google Meet and Zoom Productivity: Microsoft Office365 (Teams, Outlook, Exchange, OneDrive, Sharepoint, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access and Publisher)

Microsoft Office365 (Teams, Outlook, Exchange, OneDrive, Sharepoint, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access and Publisher) Fun and Games: Shopee, Lazada, MLBB, Garena CoDM and Garena FreeFire

WB48 Study Plan

RM48/month

Unlimited quota for Learning

20GB Data for all Usage

up to 10Mbps speeds

No contract

WB68 Work Plan

RM34/month for postpaid postpaid subscribers of GX68, P79, P99 and P139 (1st 24-months)

Normal Price RM68/month

Unlimited quota for Learning and Productivity

30GB Data for all Usage

up to 20Mbps speeds

No contract

WB88 Work & Play Plan

RM44/month for postpaid postpaid subscribers of GX68, P79, P99 and P139 (1st 24-months)

Normal Price RM88/month

Unlimited quota for Learning, Productivity, Fun & Games

50GB Data for all Usage

up to 20Mbps speeds

No contract

WB128 Max Plan

RM64/month for postpaid postpaid subscribers of GX68, P79, P99 and P139 (1st 24-months)

Normal Price RM128/month

Unlimited quota for Learning, Productivity, Fun & Games

150GB Data for all Usage

up to 30Mbps speeds

No contract

Editor’s comment: U Mobile’s wireless broadband plans are suitable for users who require light Internet usage at home or on the go. It is also suitable for those who frequently use Google Meet, Zoom and Office 365 apps. The plan does not include a Wireless Broadband 4G router however users could purchase a MiFi modem from U Mobile for RM299. The SIM will also work in any compatible 4G router that you can purchase on Lazada or Shopee. You are recommended to check for coverage availability before signing up.

Details here.

4. Digi Home Fibre Broadband

There are 6 Home Fibre Broadband Plans from Digi. If you are an existing/new postpaid customer on selected plans, there’s a rebate of RM15 or RM30/month, depending on plan.

Digi Fibre 90

RM90/month

50Mbps download, 20Mbps upload speeds

RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60, 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill

Free WiFI 6 router

Free Standard Installation

24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)

Digi Fibre 130

RM130/month

100Mbps download, 50Mbps upload speeds

RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill

Free WiFI 6 router

Free Standard Installation

24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)

Digi Fibre 150

RM150/month

300Mbps download, 50Mbps upload speeds

Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)

RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill

Free WiFI 6 router

Free Standard Installation

24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)

Digi Fibre 190

RM190/month

500Mbps download, 100Mbps upload speeds

Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)

RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill

Free WiFI 6 router

Free Standard Installation

24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)

Digi Fibre 270

RM150/month

800Mbps download, 200Mbps upload speeds

Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)

RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill

Free WiFI 6 router

Free Standard Installation

24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)

Digi Fibre 290

RM150/month

1Gbps download, 200Mbps upload speeds

Limited time discount as part of Juara Internet Promo – RM20/month (first 24-months)

RM30/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 90, 120, 150 (2021 plans) or RM15/month rebate (first 24-months) with Postpaid 60 (2021 plan), combined Fibre + Postpaid single bill

Free WiFI 6 router

Free Standard Installation

24-months contract with RM500 early termination fee (Wifi 6 router don’t need to be returned)

Editor’s comment: Digi’s Home Fibre has the widest coverage in Malaysia, available via the networks of Telekom Malaysia HSBB (unifi), Allo and TIME, despite it does not own these networks. The Home Fibre plans from Digi are highly recommended if you an existing Digi postpaid customer on selected plans. Speeds and availability are subject to areas, for example the HSBB network from Telekom Malaysia is only capable of speeds up to 800Mbps for end users.

5. Digi Mobile Broadband

3 Mobile Broadband Plans are currently available from Digi. As part of the Juara Internet 2022 promotion, Digi is offering an additional 10GB quota for two of the plans.

Broadband 45

RM45/month

25GB Quota

No contract (Get extra Free 10GB if you sign up with a 12 months contract)

Lifetime RM10/month rebate for existing customers on Digi Postpaid 60 and above

Broadband 65

RM65/month

50GB Quota

Free 10GB/month for 12-months with Juara Internet 2022 promo

No contract (Get extra Free 30GB or purchase a Huawei MiFi router if you sign up with a 12 months contract)

Lifetime RM10/month rebate for existing customers on Digi Postpaid 60 and above

Broadband 105

RM105/month

100GB Quota

Free 10GB/month for 12-months with Juara Internet 2022 promo

No contract (Extra Free 50GB or get a Free Huawei MiFi router if you sign up with a 12 months contract)

Lifetime RM10/month rebate for existing customers on Digi Postpaid 60 and above

Editor’s Comment: The Digi Mobile Broadband plans can be used in a Mifi or a 4G home router. It is recommended for users who require light Internet usage at home or while on the go.

Part 2 of this article will be published soon.