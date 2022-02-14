Samsung Android Updates have been improved, now better than Google

One of the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. extended its commitment to delivering up to 4 generations of Android OS upgrades and up to 5 years of security updates on select Galaxy devices.

This makes Samsung the most committed smartphone maker in the Android world, allowing users to continue using their smartphone for a longer period of time. In comparison, when Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series of phones just months ago, it committed 3 years of Android “version updates” and 5 years of security updates until October 2026. The Android operating system were mainly developed by Google and Open Handset Alliance.

Available to selected Galaxy S series, Z series and A series smartphones, as well as tablets, Samsung is planning to scale this effort across its various product ranges within the Galaxy ecosystem and work closely with partners to deliver Android OS upgrades through Samsung One UI.

The list of eligible Samsung Galaxy devices with four generations of One UI and five years of security updates include:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices

Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy TabS8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices

Samsung also provides up to four years of upgrades to One UI Watch and Wear OS powered by Samsung, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest Galaxy Watch experiences. Eligible Galaxy devices with up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS include:

Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices

However, the ‘Gold standard’ of software upgrades is still held by Apple, with a number of iPhone receiving at least six years of iOS updates. While Apple hasn’t explicitly stated the number of years an iPhone is supported with the latest software versions, the iOS 15.3 that was released recently have been made available to iPhone 6S that was launched back in 2015.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in Malaysia. Price from RM3499 and up to RM5899, the company is currently accepting pre-orders with exclusive rewards worth up to RM1,317. The pre-order is now available at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Authorised Partners and Samsung Malaysia Online Store until 3 March 2022.

For more information, please visit the Samsung website.