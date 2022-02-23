U Mobile U25 & U35 Prepaid – Speed Boost, Unlimited Calls, Internet, from RM20/month

In anticipation of the 5G commercial availability in Malaysia, U Mobile has just announced two new 5G-ready prepaid plans today – U25 & U35. The new prepaid plans comes with unlimited data and calls, plus 1 hour of Internet “speed boost” for 30 days.

Details of U Mobile U25 & U35 prepaid plans below:

U25 Prepaid

RM20/30 days (Normal price: RM25)

Unlimited Data for smartphone and tablet usage only

Up to 3Mbps speeds for the 1st 30GB usage, after that 512Kbps for unlimited data

Unlimited Calls

Daily 1 Hour Speed Boost for High Speed Internet (30 hours/month)

Add on 3GB Hotspot/Tethering data at RM3 for 3 days

Auto-renewal

U35 Prepaid:

RM35/30 days

Unlimited Data for smartphone and tablet usage only

Up to 6Mbps speeds for the 1st 100GB usage, after that 512Kbps for unlimited data

Unlimited Calls

Daily 1 Hour Speed Boost for High Speed Internet (30 hours/month)

3GB Hotspot/Tethering data included

Add on 3GB Hotspot/Tethering data at RM3 for 3 days

Auto-renewal

U Mobile said both prepaid plans above will work with the 5G network, once it becomes available from the Telco.

The new Speed Boost feature will remove the speed cap of 3Mbps for U25 and 6Mbps for U35, for 1 hour a day, offering high speed Internet on 4G and when 5G becomes available. Users must redeem the Speed Boost via MyUMobile app on a daily basis.

There’s no limit to the number of times a customer can activate U25 and U35. Other optional add-on include Turbo Booster for maximum Internet speed at RM5 for 24 hours and a 10GB Data Booster 5 at RM5 for 14 days ( smartphone usage only).

“U Mobile is aware that a lot of our customers are anticipating 5G’s commercial availability and the benefits the technology will bring, hence we are very excited to be launching these new 5G-ready offerings today. The free 5G-ready high-speed boosters plus unlimited data and calls make U25 and U35 the best prepaid plans in the market today. Best of all, it starts at just RM20 per month. On top of the plans, our customers also get to enjoy a world of rewards on the MyUMobile app as an added bonus. U Mobile truly believes our affordable and accessible connectivity is the best option for Malaysians to unlimit their potential,” said Navin Manian, Marketing Director of U Mobile.

The new 5G-ready prepaid SIM pack is valued at RM10 and comes preloaded with RM6 credit and 1GB high speed data. Calls are priced at 15 sen per minute while SMS are priced at 12 sen each.

U Mobile added that customers may also enjoy 1 low flat rate for IDD calls to Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, China, Vietnam and Cambodia.