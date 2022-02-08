ZTE and MMU have been working together since 2016. This partnership culminated in the world-class ZTE-MMU Training Centre, purpose-built for the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, MMU Melaka Campus bridging the gap between industry and academia. Furthermore, ZTE contributes to the course syllabus, offers scholarships to top performing students, host public lectures and career fares.

At the end of 2021 and with the increasing demand for world-class practical learning solutions in the area of telecommunications, ZTE built another a brand new standalone 5G lab in Multimedia University (MMU), Cyberjaya.

This is in line with Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) efforts not only to foster higher quality education in Malaysia, but also to position Malaysia as a top destination for educational tourism. MOHE’s vision is to become a top-tier hub for education globally, and with initiatives like these, they are well on their way to getting there.

This article is brought to you by ZTE.

