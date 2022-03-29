Celcom obtains ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) has obtained the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification for its network operations, specifically for end to end network fault handling and service complaint management, from SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s leading testing, inspection, and certification body.

According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:

a) needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and

b) aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

“All the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides,” the ISO said.

The latest acknowledgement is Celcom’s third ISO certification.

The Celcom Network team had previously received ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2020 which has now been expanded from Network Operations Centre (NOC)/Security Operations Centre (SOC) to Celcom Network Site Deployment.

The other two certifications include ISO 18295 for Celcom’s Contact Centre and ISO 27001 IT (IT Security Management System).

Celcom said the certification marks a significant milestone for the Telco as it acknowledges the Company’s efforts and commitment to provide reliable network services to its users, with the widest coverage and consistent performance. The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification shows that Celcom’s end-to-end network operations and management adhere to the highest standards set by SIRIM QAS International, it claims.

Afizulazha Abdullah, Chief Operations Officer (Technology) of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that the certification signifies Celcom’s dedication to deliver quality and good business practices that ensures the Company is on the right track in enabling Malaysians with the best service.

“Meeting the ISO standards enables us to develop and improve processes in response to market needs, covering strategy, infrastructure, operations, and maintenance. Implementing quality management system tailored to Celcom’s needs will not only boost our productivity, but also reduces unnecessary cost and ensures quality of service. Getting our network certified will help us adapt to changing market conditions and strengthen our network performance while enhancing our reputation as the telco with the best mobile coverage in Malaysia,” he added.

SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd is a partner of the International Certification Network (IQNet) and its management system certificates are globally recognised with market access to over 37 countries worldwide. The certification body is accredited by the National Accreditation Body, STANDARDS MALAYSIA, and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) which strongly showcases its high degree of competency, impartially and credibility around conformity assessment.