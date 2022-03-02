Digi Postpaid Plans now with Bigger Internet Quota & Free Add-on Options

Digi enhanced its postpaid plans, providing additional Internet quota for both new and existing customers, offering more free add-on options with Digi Freedom Add-Ons and the introduction of Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited.

As part of the refreshed Digi Postpaid plans, new and existing customers can now enjoy a bigger Internet quota. Existing customers who signed up after 24 February 2021 on Digi Postpaid 60 will be upgraded from 25GB to 30GB, Digi Postpaid 120 from 65GB to 70GB, and Digi Postpaid 150 from 85GB to 90GB.

Customers will also get the flexibility to choose from a wider range of Freedom Add-Ons where they can opt for additional all-usage, high-speed Internet or a choice of unlimited Internet for streaming, social media, or gaming. These Freedom Add-Ons are available for free with a 12-month contract commitment for both new and existing Digi Postpaid customers.

New Digi Postpaid Plans:

Digi Postpaid 60

RM60/month

30GB Internet

Unlimited Calls

10sen/SMS

Optional Freedom Add-Ons with 12-months contract. Pick One Free Add-on: Extra 10GB/month or Unlimited Social

Digi Postpaid 90

RM90/month

50GB Internet

Unlimited Calls

Free 300 SMS

Optional Freedom Add-Ons with 12-months contract. Pick One Free Add-on: Extra 20GB/month or Unlimited Social or Unlimited Gaming or Unlimited Streaming or RM10/month Digital Service Rebate (Spotify/Youtube) or Roam Like Home

Digi Postpaid 120

RM120/month

70GB Internet

Unlimited Calls

Free 1000 SMS

Optional Freedom Add-Ons with 12-months contract. Pick One Free Add-on: Extra 30GB/month or Unlimited Social or Unlimited Gaming or Unlimited Streaming or RM12/month Digital Service Rebate (Spotify/Youtube) or Roam Like Home

Digi Postpaid 150

RM150/month

90GB Internet

Unlimited Calls

Free 1000 SMS

Optional Freedom Add-Ons with 12-months contract. Pick One Free Add-on: Free Unlimited GB + Hotspot or Unlimited Social or Unlimited Gaming or Unlimited Streaming or RM15/month Digital Service Rebate (Spotify/Youtube) or Roam Like Home

The Telco also announced Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited. It said that starting from RM200 per month, families that choose Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited will get 3 Postpaid lines with unlimited high-speed Internet and calls with an option to add additional Postpaid lines. Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited is currently available for registration at Digi Stores and Digi Store Express.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said, “These refreshed postpaid offers are our way of thanking our existing customers for their continuous support and trust that they have given us. We are determined in our aim to not only help them stay connected easily with the wide range of products and services but also to provide them with the best value and the best Internet experience, making it more meaningful for them and their families to stay with Digi and benefit from these new offers.”

For more information on the new Upgraded Postpaid Plans, Freedom Add-Ons and Family Unlimited, please visit the Digi website.