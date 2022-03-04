Digi Prepaid NEXT upgraded, 30 days validity for RM15, 6GB Internet

Digi announced that its Digi Prepaid NEXT plans have been upgraded for both new and existing customers. Digi Prepaid NEXT now offers more value and flexibility at no extra cost, making it easy for customers to stay connected to what matters most to them, it said.

According to the Telco, the refreshed Prepaid NEXT offerings include:

Upgraded Internet quota for Digi Prepaid NEXT 15 at 6GB and Prepaid NEXT 30 at 20GB, making it easy for customers to stay connected with Always Active, high-speed Internet with no speed cap.

Free Unlimited Internet for social apps such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter along with up to 6GB of free hotspot quota.This is exclusive for customers who opt for the new auto renewal feature.

Customers can now enjoy the convenience of an uninterrupted Internet experience with the Auto-Renew that automatically renews their monthly subscriptions at the end of the chosen plan’s expiry

Monthly Boosters that complement the subscribed prepaid plan now comes with more options that meet customers’ individual needs and digital lifestyles. From as low as RM3/month, customers can opt to have more high-speed Internet, or choose from the additional choices of Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Video Streaming, Unlimited Music Streaming and Unlimited Hotspot.

The 3 Digi Prepaid NEXT plans are as below:

Digi Next 15

RM15/30 days

6GB Internet – All usage

Unlimited Social

1GB Extra Hotspot

Auto Renewal

Digi Next 30

RM30/30days

20GB Internet – All usage

Unlimited Social

2GB Extra Hotspot

Auto Renewal

Digi Next 35

RM35/30days

30GB Internet – All usage

Unlimited Calls

Unlimited Social

3GB Extra Hotspot

Auto Renewal

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer Praveen Rajan said, “To ensure our Prepaid customers are able to stay connected easily, Digi aims to always provide best-value-for-money offerings through products and services that are simple yet relevant to their needs and lifestyles. Customers can continue to choose any plan that suits them from the Digi Prepaid NEXT portfolio, and they can be assured that each of these Always Active plans comes with a sizeable Internet quota along with truly high-speed connectivity without any speed cap.”

For more information, please visit the Digi website.