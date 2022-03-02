Ericsson: DNB’s 5G Network offers Guaranteed Performance to 6 Operators

The 5G network by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will be the first commercial network in the world to apply Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning, a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Slicing solution from Ericsson that will enable six mobile network operators (MNOs) to deliver customized 5G services with guaranteed performance.

DNB is a Government-owned company in Malaysia that exclusively controls the 5G network in the country, via the Ministry of Finance (MOF). DNB, which has taken a loan to launch its 5G network on 15 December 2021, is currently offering free access to the network until end of March 2022, available to all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Malaysia. To date, only Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications (Yes) have signed up with DNB.

The DNB 5G network is fully managed by Ericsson.

According to Ericsson, each MNO sharing DNB’s network has access to the full spectrum asset to achieve the best possible speed, while simultaneously ensuring the pooled spectrum is efficiently used and maximized among all other MNOs. The Ericsson solution optimally provisions each MNO in order to ensure a good end-user experience. This allows each MNO to offer services that meet the Service Level Agreements (SLA) and provides guaranteed resources as configured.

Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning is one of the features of Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing, a software solution that dynamically allocates spectrum resources at millisecond scheduling and supports multi-dimensional service differentiation handling across slices. In short, RAN Slicing optimizes radio resources, strengthening end-to-end slicing capabilities for dynamic resource management and orchestration. This ensures fast and efficient delivery of services as well as high-quality user experience required by diverse use cases.

RAN Slicing also gives MNOs the differentiation and guaranteed performance needed to monetize 5G investments with diverse use cases, which drives value for the network with 5G as an innovation platform.

As the 5G market matures, Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning will set the foundation for end-to-end slicing and allow MNOs to offer innovative and high revenue-generating use cases, the global network solutions company claims.

Malaysia has identified four frequency bands for 5G services; 700MHz, 3.5GHz, 26GHz and 28GHz. DNB has deployed its 5G network mainly via 700Mhz (N28) band with a small portion of the network using the 3.5Ghz (N78) band. A 2×30MHz (60Mhz) spectrum blocks in the 700MHz band and 100MHz in 3.5GHz were allocated for the DNB 5G network.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, says, “Ericsson’s first-in-the-world application of our Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning technology on DNB’s 5G Network is an example of our commitment to providing a world-class 5G network to Malaysia. This technology solution enables all six MNOs to deliver customized 5G services with guaranteed performance. This innovation also allows each MNO to differentiate its offering to consumers on the shared 5G network.”

Network slicing is a key feature of 5G deployments. Ericsson said it has ongoing 5G network slicing engagements for RAN, transport, core network and orchestration across the globe. These involve diverse use cases in the consumer segment, enterprises/industry verticals such as video-assisted remote operations, AR/VR, TV/Media for sports event streaming, cloud gaming, smart city, and applications for Industry 4.0 and public safety.

At the moment, Ericsson has 170 commercial 5G agreements and has deployed 114 live 5G networks globally.