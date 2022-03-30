MyIX lowers Port Pricing, deploys M-Root DNS Service

Starting 1st April 2022, the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) will be lowering its port pricing to further benefit its members.

MyIX is an Internet Exchange connecting local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content providers, keeping Internet traffic within the country and allows the exchange of internet traffic between its members.

The new pricing scheme represents a reduction of 33% from current rates, its said: A 1Gbps port will be priced at RM500 per month, while a 10Gbps port will cost RM2,000 monthly. Meanwhile, a 100Gbps port will cost RM8,000 monthly.

Its chairman Chiew Kok Hin said that, even before this new reduction in pricing, MyIX was already one of the cheapest exchanges in the region.

“MyIX is today one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent exchanges in terms of both traffic and robustness,” said Chiew.

“We hope that the reduction in port pricing would further benefit our members while increasing more traffic and encourage more members to upgrade their ports,” he further said, adding that MyIX is constantly striving to be better for the greater good of Malaysia’s Digital Economy.

Chiew was speaking during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last week, whereby the committee for 2022-2024 was elected, comprising representatives from AIMS Data Centre Sdn Bhd, Celcom Axiata Berhad, DIGI Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, REDtone Engineering and Network Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, TT dotCom Sdn Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and YTL Telecommunications Sdn Bhd.

MyIX also announced that it deployed the M-Root DNS Service last month.

M-root is a WIDE project jointly operated by Japan Register Services Co. Ltd (JPRS) in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), the regional Internet address registry for the Asia-Pacific region. APNIC provides numbers resource allocation and registration services that support the global operation of the internet.

While APNIC sponsored the hardware and software, MyIX provided IP transit and co-location facility. Root servers are name servers that are responsible for resolution of domain name to IP addresses. The addition of M-Root servers along with existing DNS servers (F-root & I-Root) will provide more robust DNS services for members.

In the Central Region, MyIX nodes are located at AIMS Data Centre (Menara AIMS) and Telekom Malaysia (CX1, Cyberjaya).

Meanwhile, its Satellite Nodes are located at Setia Commercial Centre (Kuching), Iskandar Puteri Core Data Centre (Johor), CJ1, Cyberjaya, KVDC and AIMS in Cyberjaya.

During the year under review (2021), the exchange also successfully secured a number of Global Content Players and Regional Internet Service Providers via continuous engagements and through participation in virtual conferences.

These new members include Telenor Myanmar Ltd, Baishan Cloud Technologies Co Ltd, Bru-Haas (B) Sdn Bhd, Fastly Inc, DTAC Trinet Co Ltd and Unitas Global Inc.

“Their presence will generate more peering activity and benefit members,” said Chiew.

For the past two years, demand for internet bandwidth has progressively increased monthly with the peak usage being posted at 1.2Tbps in August 2021.

“The enhancement of our infrastructure is also in line with the national MyDIGITAL blueprint for Malaysia to emerge as a regional leader in the digital economy while attaining inclusive, responsible and sustainable socioeconomic development,” said Chiew.

“MyIX’s robust and highly scalable infrastructure also reassures foreign investors of Malaysia’s commitment in driving a ‘cloud-first’ strategy at both federal and local state levels.”

Launched in 2006, MyIX is an initiative under the Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC) with 7 Internet Exchange nodes in the country. It currently has 124 members including major ISPs and content providers from around the world.