Ookla says Celcom has the Best Mobile Coverage in Malaysia

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced that it recently bagged the Ookla Speedtest Awards for Best Mobile Coverage in Malaysia, based on Ookla’s Speedtest report for Q3-Q4 2021.

Celcom’s mobile coverage and Malaysians’ mobile experience was analysed through Ookla’s Coverage Metrics. The report’s Coverage Score captured each telco’s footprint and quality of service in the country during the period to determine the awards winners.

The analysis showed that Celcom garnered an average score of 787 in Malaysia, topping the Best Mobile Coverage category. Celcom recorded the highest scan count of more than 142 million scans and covered 356,606 locations from the total locations observed nationwide. The Telco achieved and led with a winning score of 93.2% for 4G coverage and 99.7 % for general coverage nationwide, based on the locations tested.

Celcom claims that the award is also a recognition of the impact from it’s capex of RM825Mn for network improvements in 2021, which resulted in an additional 900 LTE sites and over 9,500 sites optimised with improved 4G coverage and capacity across the nation. Celcom’s 4G network investments have also achieved an estimated 99% 4G LTE human population coverage or higher in 7 states, while also increasing its coverage especially in Sabah, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah.

By end 2021, Celcom achieved 94.5% LTE population coverage nationwide, it claims, which is measured through a signal strength of -98dBm in urban and sub-urban areas to provide an average 3-4 bars outdoor signal on the mobile device. Celcom’s LTE Advanced (LTE-A) population coverage stood at 90%.

Celcom’s latest network achievement was announced during the recent Ookla Speedtest Awards ceremony at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 held in Barcelona, Spain from 28 February 2022 to 3 March 2022.

Commenting on the Ookla award recognition, Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is proud to be acknowledged as Malaysia’s Best Mobile Coverage by Ookla. We are strongly committed to deliver the best digital experiences for our customers, be it for work, gaming, video streaming and learning. We strive to be the most reliable and most trusted network services provider for all Malaysians, with the widest coverage and consistent performance.

“We will continue to invest in modernizing our network and address the rapid data traffic growth and demand with accelerated network investments. The investments include deploying the latest end-to-end network technology such as the world’s first large-scale commercial FDD Smart 8T8R, 4T4R multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), Carrier Aggregation, 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and many more, improving digital experiences.

“We will also ensure that we continue to invest and make our network services available to all societies, including the most remote areas in Sabah and Sarawak. We want to strengthen the trust of our customers as well as other stakeholders, by staying focused to improve digital connectivity and experiences for Malaysians from all walks of life, driving digital inclusion nationwide,” Idham added.

Ookla collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day.

Celcom has over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G LTE mobile networks.