Samsung Smartphones now works the Malaysia 5G Network from DNB

A new firmware update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is available for download now, enabling 5G connectivity and compatibility with the Malaysia 5G network from Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

The firmware update, which is around 1.5GB in size for the Galaxy S21 5G, was released on March 18 in Malaysia. It comes with One UI 4.1, March 2022 security patch, support for 5G networks and a new virtual memory feature called RAM Plus, among many others. The update is also rolling out to Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and S21+ 5G smartphones in Malaysia.

To get the latest software updates on Samsung smartphone, click Settings>Software Update>Download and Install.

MalaysianWireless was able to perform a speedtest and make VoLTE calls while connected to the DNB 5G network via Yes 5G. Among the initial experience include download speeds of over 600Mbps, which can only be achieved via the 3.5Ghz network (N78). Meanwhile we observed slower speeds between 10Mbps to 100Mbps on the 700Mhz network (n28).

Overall, the Internet experience varies throughout the day due to inconsistent signal reception and unstable network performance, indicating that 5G in Malaysia is best suited for fixed wireless broadband service for the time being.

Samsung has said that the new One UI 4.1 update will also be made available globally to Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy A series, Tab S7 FE, S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, Note series (Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10+ 5G, Note10+), S10 series, A series and Tab S series.

The update is already rolling out to Galaxy Note 20 5G and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G users in other countries. It is expected to be available in Malaysia soon and should come with 5G connectivity enabled.

Previously, all Samsung smartphones sold in Malaysia was not enabled with 5G connectivity despite being branded as 5G.

At the moment, Apple is currently the only major smartphone maker that has yet to enable 5G support on compatible iPhone(s) in Malaysia.

DNB, the sole 5G network provider in Malaysia, said that more smartphones will be compatible with its 5G network by 1Q 2022 (December 2021). However, it is now expecting more 5G smartphones to be compatible by end of March 2022.

Apple – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Samsung – A22 5G, A32 5G, A42 5G, A52 5G, A52S 5G, Flip 3, Fold 3, M52 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G

Asus – ROG 5s, ROG 5s Pro, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip

Motorola – Moto Edge 20 Pro

TCL 20R 5G

5G in Malaysia is powered and managed by Ericsson. The 5G service is currently only available from YTL Communications, from RM25/month with auto renewal.

DNB is currently offering free access to its 5G network until 30 June 2022 with Maxis, Celcom, Digi and U Mobile expected to offer the 5G service in the near future.