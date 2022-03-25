Telekom Malaysia secures Green Electricity Tariff (GET) for 3 Data Centres

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced that it recently secured Green Electricity Tariff (GET) from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for three (3) of its data centres.

The data centres comprise the Klang Valley Core Data Centre (KVDC) in Cyberjaya, Iskandar Puteri Core Data Centre (IPDC) in Johor Bahru and KL City Data Centre (CTDC) in Brickfields.

The Green Electricity Tariff (GET) was implemented by the Malaysia Government to allow consumers of all categories to purchase green energy without having to install their own solar rooftop or other renewable energy installations.

According to TNB in its FAQ, electricity generated by renewable energy is not supplied to a specific home or business.

“When you subscribe to GET, TNB will match 100% of your subscription of GET from TNB renewable energy instead of using energy from natural gas or coal-fired power plants. This green energy enters the electric system daily and reduces the amount of energy needed from fossil-fuel based power plants. As more consumers subscribe to GET, the amount of fossil fuel purchases can decrease.”

However, in a contradicting statement, Telekom Malaysia (TM) said that its data centre are supplied with electricity (clean energy) coming from solar and hydro generators instead of fossil-fuel based. MalaysianWireless has reached out to TM for a clarification.

The GET programme is offered to all consumers at the premium rate of 3.7 sen/kWh, on top of the standard electricity tariff. The minimum subscription period is for 1 year. Consumers enrolled in the GET Programme will receive the Malaysian Renewable Energy Certificate (mREC) which is recognized internationally.

TM said in its statement that this green initiative will provide a total energy saving of 27 million kWh per year, which is equivalent to a total carbon emission of 19,134 metric tons.

“To put that into perspective, this is comparable to the amount of electricity used at 3,476 homes for a year, or 9.7 million litres of petrol consumed by the average automobile,” said Imri Mokhtar, Group Chief Executive Officer, TM.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) aims to progressively cut down emissions by 30% in 2024, 45% by 2030 and achieve Net-Zero emission by 2050.