TIME to improve its Fibre Network with DWDM solutions from Nokia

Nokia announced that it has been selected by TIME dotCom (TIME) for the supply and delivery of a Dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) optical network.

With this nationwide rollout, Nokia said it will help TIME meet fast growing traffic demands by enhancing connectivity across data centers and cable landing stations in Malaysia with a highly resilient optical network.

Dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) is an optical fibre multiplexing technology that is used to increase the bandwidth of existing fibre networks. It combines data signals from different sources over a single pair of optical fibre, while maintaining complete separation of the data streams.

In a statement, Nokia said that the optical network will connect multiple data centers, cable landing stations, and telecom exchanges spanning across peninsular Malaysia to Singapore and Thailand.

The deployment will feature Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) portfolio to provide a level of scalability for supporting a wide range of applications and services. The 1830 PSS platform will further allow TIME to deploy services rapidly, reduce network total cost of ownership, and extend network lifecycles. The deployment will also be supported by Nokia’s fifth generation PSE-V chipset and 400G multi-haul pluggable optics to power coherent transmission at the lowest possible cost per bit, with low power and space requirements.

Nokia claims that the optical solutions being deployed to further future-proof TIME’s network will offer customers enhanced service quality and higher speeds while TIME benefits from a simplified network that increases operational and cost efficiency.

The solutions will offer Nokia next generation iROADM line system capabilities with flexible grid, contentionless, directionless and colorless (CDC-F) optical add-drop and restoration features, which eliminates the need for on-site visits to change wavelength connectivity and simplifies network planning. Built-in Layer 0 GMPLS capability, combined with CDC-F, enables automated traffic restoration and network re-optimization for maximum network uptime and capacity utilization.

Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer of TIME dotCom, said: “We are delighted to partner with Nokia to unlock the full potential of our optical network in Malaysia. With this deployment, we aim to continue delivering high-speed best-in-class experiences to our customers while preparing to address the higher bandwidth demands of the future.”

Datuk Mohd Rauf Nasir, Managing Director of Malaysia at Nokia said: “Our optical solutions will enable TIME to differentiate their webscale service offerings while adding operational and cost efficiencies to their network. A DWDM optical network will further enable TIME to deliver superior service, capacity, and reliability to its customers.”