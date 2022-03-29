U Mobile Postpaid 38 – 30GB Internet, Unlimited Calls, RM38/month

A new U Mobile Postpaid 38 plan was made available last week with high speed Internet and unlimited calls, for only RM38/month, making this one of the most affordable postpaid plan in the country.

Details of the U Mobile Postpaid 38 plan are as below:

RM38/month

30GB of High Speed Internet

Unlimited Voice Calls to All Networks

SMS (3sen to U Mobile numbers and 8 sen to other network)

No contract

There are no extra charges after exceeding the 30GB high speed quota within a month, however Internet speeds will be throttled to 64Kbps until the next billing cycle.

Customers who want more data could add a 5GB Internet at RM10, valid for 3 days.

The Telco said that the new Postpaid 38 plan is 5G-ready and customers could access the live 5G network on compatible 5G smartphones, once the service becomes available from U Mobile.

All existing customers on the old P38 postpaid plan will be automatically upgraded to the new Postpaid 38 rate plan.

U Mobile Postpaid 38 plan is available for new registrations, mobile number portability (MNP) port-ins, prepaid-to-postpaid conversion and rate plan changes.

For more information, please visit the U Mobile website.

Last month, U Mobile also introduced the most affordable prepaid plan with unlimited Internet and 5G-ready, at just RM20/month. It comes with unlimited voice calls to all networks as well. More details here.