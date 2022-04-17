Celcom has the Highest Network Complaints in 2021 but Numbers are Missing from MCMC report

Malaysia’s 4G service provider, Celcom had the highest number of network complaints in 2021, however the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was inconsistent in its reports and did not break down the exact number of network complaints that it received by Service Provider.
In its latest JENDELA 2021 Summary report published last month, the communication Regulator did not reveal the exact number of network complaints it received by service provider, specifically for the period in 2H of 2021.
Below are the number of network complaints by Service Provider, for 2021, as revealed by MCMC, compiled based on the previous JENDELA Quarterly Report (April-June 2021) and the current JENDELA 2021 Summary report:
Celcom
Celcom, the No.1 Most Trusted Network voted by Malaysians, recorded a total 32,444 network complaints (from January – June 2021). It has the highest number of complaints in 2021 based on estimated numbers.
- January 2021 – 3,703
- February 2021 – 6,350
- March 2021 – 4,452
- April 2021 – 2,103
- May 2021 – 3,780
- June 2021 – 12,056
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (4k – 6k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (4k – 6k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
Maxis
Maxis, the service provider that no longer calls itself Malaysia’s No.1 Network, had a total 23,542 network complaints (from January – June 2021). It has the second highest number of complaints in 2021 based on estimated numbers.
- January 2021 – 2,517
- February 2021 – 4,634
- March 2021 – 3,105
- April 2021 – 1,564
- May 2021 – 2,796
- June 2021 – 8,926
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 3k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 4k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 4k)
Digi
Total 20,698 network complaints (from January – June 2021).
- January 2021 – 2,109
- February 2021 – 4,329
- March 2021 -2,674
- April 2021 – 1,212
- May 2021 – 2,318
- June 2021 – 8,056
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)
U Mobile
Total 13,220 network complaints (from January – June 2021).
- January 2021 – 1,592
- February 2021 – 2,386
- March 2021 – 1,724
- April 2021 – 625
- May 2021 – 1,483
- June 2021 – 5,410
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 2k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
Telekom Malaysia
Total 11,563 network complaints (from January – June 2021).
Streamyx and Unifi fixed broadband
- January 2021 – 1,511
- February 2021 – 1,537
- March 2021 – 1,127
- April 2021 – 694
- May 2021 – 923
- June 2021 – 2,149
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
Unifi Mobile (Webe)
- January 2021 – 546
- February 2021 – 892
- March 2021 – 551
- April 2021 – 216
- May 2021 – 334
- June 2021 – 1,083
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
TIME dotCom
Total 645 network complaints (from January – June 2021).
- January 2021 – 269
- February 2021 – 123
- March 2021 – 51
- April 2021 – 34
- May 2021 – 67
- June 2021 – 101
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
YTL Communications (Yes)
Unknown total number of network complaints for 2021.
- January 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- February 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- March 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- April 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- May 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- June 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 2k)
- July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- August 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- September 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- October 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- November 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)
- December 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)
Similarly, the Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM), an association part of MCMC, was also inconsistent in its latest 2020 annual report that was only published in December 2021. CFM did not disclose the total number of complaints specifically for Telekom Malaysia (TM), Maxis, Celcom and Digi, for the period between January to June 2020, although the complaints for other service providers including U Mobile were revealed (page 35). Download the CFM 2020 Annual Report here [PDF].
Despite the lack of transparency on the detailed number of network complaint by service providers in 2021, MCMC took some effort to break down the total number of overall network complaints it received by months. “Of the approximately 40 million subscriptions, the regulator only received a total of 200,675 network or connectivity related complaints between January and December 2021,” it said in its report.
Overall Network Complaints received by MCMC from January-December 2021:
- January 2021: 14,535
- February 2021: 23,585
- March 2021: 16,487
- April 2021: 7,458
- May 2021: 14,092
- June 2021: 44,972
- July 2021: 17,475
- August 2021: 17,983
- September 2021: 11,935
- October 2021: 12,903
- November 2021: 9,954
- December 2021: 9,296
Disclaimer: This is a commentary and a personal view of the writer.