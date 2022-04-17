Celcom has the Highest Network Complaints in 2021 but Numbers are Missing from MCMC report

Malaysia’s 4G service provider, Celcom had the highest number of network complaints in 2021, however the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was inconsistent in its reports and did not break down the exact number of network complaints that it received by Service Provider.

In its latest JENDELA 2021 Summary report published last month, the communication Regulator did not reveal the exact number of network complaints it received by service provider, specifically for the period in 2H of 2021.

Below are the number of network complaints by Service Provider, for 2021, as revealed by MCMC, compiled based on the previous JENDELA Quarterly Report (April-June 2021) and the current JENDELA 2021 Summary report:

Celcom

Celcom, the No.1 Most Trusted Network voted by Malaysians, recorded a total 32,444 network complaints (from January – June 2021). It has the highest number of complaints in 2021 based on estimated numbers.

January 2021 – 3,703

February 2021 – 6,350

March 2021 – 4,452

April 2021 – 2,103

May 2021 – 3,780

June 2021 – 12,056

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (4k – 6k)

August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (4k – 6k)

September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

Maxis

Maxis, the service provider that no longer calls itself Malaysia’s No.1 Network, had a total 23,542 network complaints (from January – June 2021). It has the second highest number of complaints in 2021 based on estimated numbers.

January 2021 – 2,517

February 2021 – 4,634

March 2021 – 3,105

April 2021 – 1,564

May 2021 – 2,796

June 2021 – 8,926

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)



August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 3k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 4k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 4k)

Digi

Total 20,698 network complaints (from January – June 2021).

January 2021 – 2,109

February 2021 – 4,329

March 2021 -2,674

April 2021 – 1,212

May 2021 – 2,318

June 2021 – 8,056

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)



August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (2k – 4k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)

U Mobile

Total 13,220 network complaints (from January – June 2021).

January 2021 – 1,592

February 2021 – 2,386

March 2021 – 1,724

April 2021 – 625

May 2021 – 1,483

June 2021 – 5,410

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)



August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)

September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 2k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

Telekom Malaysia

Total 11,563 network complaints (from January – June 2021).

Streamyx and Unifi fixed broadband

January 2021 – 1,511

February 2021 – 1,537

March 2021 – 1,127

April 2021 – 694

May 2021 – 923

June 2021 – 2,149

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (1k – 2k)



August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)



September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

Unifi Mobile (Webe)



January 2021 – 546

February 2021 – 892

March 2021 – 551

April 2021 – 216

May 2021 – 334

June 2021 – 1,083

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)



August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

TIME dotCom

Total 645 network complaints (from January – June 2021).

January 2021 – 269

February 2021 – 123

March 2021 – 51

April 2021 – 34

May 2021 – 67

June 2021 – 101

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)



August 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

September 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

October 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

November 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

December 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

YTL Communications (Yes)



Unknown total number of network complaints for 2021.

January 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

February 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

March 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

April 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

May 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

June 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 2k)

July 2021 – estimated from MCMC report (0 – 1k)

August 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)

September 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)

October 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)

November 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)

December 2021 – estimated MCMC report (0 – 1k)

Similarly, the Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM), an association part of MCMC, was also inconsistent in its latest 2020 annual report that was only published in December 2021. CFM did not disclose the total number of complaints specifically for Telekom Malaysia (TM), Maxis, Celcom and Digi, for the period between January to June 2020, although the complaints for other service providers including U Mobile were revealed (page 35). Download the CFM 2020 Annual Report here [PDF].

Despite the lack of transparency on the detailed number of network complaint by service providers in 2021, MCMC took some effort to break down the total number of overall network complaints it received by months. “Of the approximately 40 million subscriptions, the regulator only received a total of 200,675 network or connectivity related complaints between January and December 2021,” it said in its report.

Overall Network Complaints received by MCMC from January-December 2021:

January 2021: 14,535

February 2021: 23,585

March 2021: 16,487

April 2021: 7,458

May 2021: 14,092

June 2021: 44,972

July 2021: 17,475

August 2021: 17,983

September 2021: 11,935

October 2021: 12,903

November 2021: 9,954

December 2021: 9,296

Download PDF ] – MCMC JENDELA 2021 Summary Report

Disclaimer: This is a commentary and a personal view of the writer.