Celcom signs MoU with HeiTech for Smart Ambulance

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HeiTech Padu Berhad (HeiTech) early this month to explore on the development of implementing and equipping Malaysian ambulances with Smart healthcare technology and services.

The Smart devices and technology will enable emergency healthcare professionals to exchange real-time rich communication information on the go with healthcare experts within hospitals.

The collaboration between the two companies will enable emergency healthcare professionals to exchange real-time rich communication information on the go with healthcare experts within hospitals. In a statement, both companies said that emergency healthcare teams who are on-ground or in transit to hospitals can assess and transmit data to healthcare professionals at hospitals using real-time video feeds for better preparation prior to the ambulance’s arrival, leading to better medial decision-making measures in saving lives.

The Smart Ambulances will be equipped with high definition (HD) and artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to monitor the condition inside the ambulance, which also includes the driver’s point of view. A body camera will also be equipped on emergency healthcare responders to project live view and situations of the patient back to the Hospital’s command centre. The Smart Ambulances will also be equipped with a fleet management system and GPS tracking system for real-time monitoring and surveillance of the ambulance’s whereabouts.

Commenting on the partnership, Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that the strategic alliance would enable Celcom and HeiTech to leverage on each other’s strengths to innovate digital solutions for healthcare services, elevating the medical industry with Smart Technology, and potentially 5G services, for improved efficiency and successful rescue rates of patients.

“As Malaysia embraces the fourth Industrial Revolution, Smart Technology has the potential to transform today’s healthcare services with reliable real-time and remote emergency medical response systems. With the aim of increasing efficiency to save more Malaysian lives who are at stake, Smart Ambulances would serve as a digital mobile emergency room to save more lives and elevate the country’s healthcare industry to greater heights.

“We are proud to collaborate with HeiTech as their Smart Healthcare technology will be powered by Celcom’s widest network coverage, where the reliability and consistency of services are critical. Together with HeiTech, we look forward towards digitalising our country’s healthcare industry with new innovative digital medical services that will help medical professionals in saving more Malaysian lives more efficiently,” Idham added.