Same-Day Celcom Home Fibre installation, but only available in Sabah

Celcom is now offering same-day installation for its Home Fibre broadband services, but only in Sabah.

As part of its ‘Pasang Terus ’campaign, customers within selected areas of Sabah will be able to enjoy same-day Celcom Home Fibre installations without having to wait for an appointment. The Telecommunication company said that its bluecube truck will be roving throughout housing areas to enable customers with an easy experience of signing up with Celcom Home Fibre and convergence plans, together with same-day fibre installations.

All Celcom Home Fibre plans can be paired with Celcom Xpax postpaid plans, offering the best of both fibre and mobile connectivity at a starting price of RM119, with 24 months contract.

Celcom Home Fibre plans offer Sabah customers with unlimited high-speed Internet up to 1Gbps (only available at selected areas in Sabah), at RM229 per month. In addition, Celcom said its Home Fibre customers can also enjoy double the Internet speed of 200Mbps for only RM120 per month. All Celcom Home Fibre plans comes with Router AX, Mesh Wi-Fi and up to 3 months bill rebate on selected plans.

In a statement, Celcom said it has allocated over RM200 million for network improvements in Sabah and Sarawak this year. The network improvements in Sabah and Sarawak include 4G LTE capacity and coverage enhancements, the upgrading of Celcom’s Core Network, as well as fibre investments with Celcom Timur Sdn Bhd (CTSB).

Celcom Timur Sdn Bhd (CTSB) is 80% owned by Celcom (Malaysia) Bhd with a fibre optic network that spans from “Labuan to Tawau”.

As of end 2021, Celcom said data utilisation across Sabah and Sarawak increased by 31% and 34% respectively, compared to end 2020. Celcom is addressing the rapid data traffic growth by deploying 1,145 new 4G LTE sites, upgrading 745 existing 2G sites with 4G LTE technology, and upgrading capacities at 874 existing 4G LTE network sites throughout Sabah and Sarawak, covering major cities and rural areas.

Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Customers in Sabah can now enjoy our exclusive convergence offering that comes with an affordable home fibre and mobile plan. Customers can ‘Pasang Terus’ their selected Celcom Home Fibre™ plan and enjoy fibre connectivity on the same-day, without having to wait for an appointment at another time. With our Celcom Home Fibre™ and convergence plans, Sabahans can easily get connected for all their digital needs, be it for work, gaming, video streaming and learning, all on the same day.”

“We are committed to deliver reliable services and consistent experience to our customers on our widest network across the country. Aligned with the Jendela aspiration and in collaboration with the industry, we are putting a lot of emphasis on network improvements for Sabah and Sarawak. With the new rollout, we target to expand and increase our 4G LTE population coverage to 85% for Sabah and 92% for Sarawak by end 2022.

“The network improvements in Sabah and Sarawak include the modernization of our network services by deploying the latest end-to-end network technology such as 16T16R multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), Carrier Aggregation, 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and many more. These upgrades, together with a dedicated core network for Sabah and Sarawak, aims to deliver an improved experience for all Celcom users,” Idham added.