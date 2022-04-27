Learn how to Identify Scams and Frauds, Digi urges Malaysians to Stay Alert

Recognising that anyone can become a victim of scams anytime, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) is urging Malaysians to stay alert and learn how to identify scams and frauds to protect themselves.

The Telecommunications company is encouraging Malaysians to study the resources available on its scam alert webpage and share it with their family and friends.

Available in 3 languages, the simplified resources highlight five most common scams – Wangiri, Scam Call or Vishing, SMS Scam, Social Media Scam and Malware, how scammers work as well as ways to protect themselves against these hoaxes. The page also doubles as a platform for users to file a report to relevant authorities of the scams or any malicious cyber-activities they may come across.

In efforts to empower societies and equip them with the right information and tools to prevent potential risks, Digi’s Head of Sustainability, Philip Ling, urges Malaysians to stay sharp and not let their guard down.

“There is no specific time to be more vigilant for scams and frauds – it is now and every day. News reports in the past three years of Malaysians losing more than a billion of their hard-earned savings to online scams show the need for heightened scam awareness and education. Scammers are continuously targeting the public in moments when they may least expect it, more so now when Malaysians are starting to receive their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) savings. We hope to continue educating people to identify risks online or offline, safeguard their personal information while guiding them to be discerning when they come across fishy requests or deals that are too good to be true,” said Philip.

Through this campaign, Digi said it will continue public engagement about online safety on its social media platforms and via SMS alerts to help remind Malaysians to always be vigilant.

The public can easily download and share the simplified scam awareness infographics along with many other cybersafety tips and resources from Digi’s Yellow Heart Safe Internet portal. This is a one-stop repository of educational materials to equip Malaysians with the right tools and knowledge to use the internet safely. These include guidebooks for parents and children, video series, national syllabus modules and more.

To learn more, visit this page for more information.