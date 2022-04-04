New Ramadan and Raya-Exclusive Promotions from Digi

Digi introduced Juara Internet Sinaranku, a Ramadan and Raya-exclusive promo with great savings and rebates across Prepaid, Postpaid, Fibre and smartphones.

From today until 31 May 2022, new and existing Digi customers can look forward to attractive deals to help them enhance their digital lifestyle and to stay connected while observing a meaningful Ramadan and Syawal together with their family and friends, the Telco said.

Below are the latest promotion from Digi:

Digi Prepaid

New Digi customers who switch to Digi Prepaid with NEXT 35 Internet Plan get to enjoy an additional 5GB/month high-speed Internet up to 12 months on top of the 30GB Base quota, Unlimited Social (Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) & extra hotspot quota that comes with the newly launched auto-renew feature.

Digi Postpaid

New and existing Digi customers that upgrade to any of the Digi Postpaid plans will get an extra 10GB of Internet for 12 months.

New Digi customers who subscribe to Digi Postpaid 90 / 120 / 150 will also enjoy a rebate of RM15/month for 12 months.

New and existing customers will get to enjoy additional choices with Freedom Add-Ons (12-months contract):- Digi Postpaid 40 – option to choose free Unlimited Social which is usually only available on Digi Postpaid 60 and above Digi Postpaid 60 – option to choose free Unlimited Streaming which is usually only available on Digi Postpaid 90 and above.

Through Digi Pakej PowerJimat, new customers can now upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A03s for only RM69 (RRP RM559) with Digi Postpaid 60, and Vivo Y76 for only RM399 (RRP RM1299) with Digi Postpaid 90.

Free RM200 GadgetFreedom Plus vouchers are up for grabs from MyDigi app. Customers can use the vouchers to purchase bestselling gadgets or smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy A13, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Oppo A16 and more without contract via the Digi Official Store on Shopee Mall.

Digi Fibre

Customers can still enjoy the value-for-money Digi Fibre offer of RM100/month for up to 300Mbps unlimited Internet when paired with qualifying Digi Postpaid plans. Exclusively for this Juara Internet Sinaranku promotion, customers can now upgrade to 500Mbps by just adding RM30/month.

Digi Sahur Pass

For the month of Ramadan, both Digi Prepaid and Postpaid customers can now enjoy Internet quota of 444GB at only RM7 to help them stay connected. The Sahur Pass can be used for a duration of 7 days and is applicable for Internet usage between 3am to 7am. In addition, customers can buy more Sahur Pass and enjoy up to 50% cashback.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said, “As Malaysia moves into the endemic transition phase, we are looking forward to helping more Malaysians to stay connected to what matters most to them. In the spirit of giving back during these meaningful months of Ramadan and Syawal, the Juara Internet Sinaranku campaign is our way of bringing the best of Digi to as many people as possible, helping them to strengthen or rekindle connections that may have been lost during the recent pandemic while enjoying value-for-money offers,” said Praveen.

Interested customers can sign up for these attractive offers by visiting the Digi Store Online or walk-in to the nearest Digi Store, Digi Store Express or any Digi authorised dealer.

For more information on the Juara Internet Sinaranku promo, please visit the Digi website.