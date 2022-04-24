Telekom Malaysia and Telin to explore Subsea Cable Business Arrangements

TM Wholesale, the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) and Telin, a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom), have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strategically collaborate and jointly explore opportunities on subsea cable business arrangements.

A signing ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai recently, where TM was represented by Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President of TM Wholesale and Telin was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Budi Satria Dharma Purba (Budi).

This new partnership is said to further strengthen the Business to Business (B2B) relationship between the two parties and broaden the collaboration while continuing to provide their customers with reliable, diversified and uninterrupted connectivity solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President of TM Wholesale said, “TM Wholesale is committed to deliver greater reachability and resilient connectivity to our customers. This collaboration allows us to gain immediate submarine capacity in response to the growing demand for high bandwidth services. It also gives us more diverse connections and alternative routes connecting Malaysia to the rest of the world, while optimising our existing submarine capacity. Additionally, it will enable us to begin exploring the most costeffective approach for future submarine cable investment projects that will benefit both parties and this region.”

Meanwhile, Budi Satria Dharma Purba (Budi), Chief Executive Officer of Telin said, “Telin and TM Wholesale share mutual interests, with the aim of serving our stakeholders with excellence. This time, we are excited to jointly explore opportunities in buying, selling, upgrading and investing activities, especially with regard to subsea cables. Telin’s participation in global connectivity focuses on ensuring reliable connectivity in order to meet surging demand for fast internet due to trends such as flexible working arrangements, video streaming, and gaming. We believe that this collaboration will serve our stakeholders’ needs accordingly.”

Currently, TM has access to 30 submarine cable systems, owned and leased, spanning more than 320,000 kilometres around the globe while Telin has 22 submarine cable system, owned and leased, with over 222,260 kilometres. Together, both parties said they can leverage on their respective capabilities to provide the highest service performance and best quality experience to all its customers. TM said it has been a long-standing partner of Telin in many aspects related to business solutions and are mutually delighted to work together in supporting ASEAN and other region’s future digital demands for connectivity, digital infrastructure and solutions.