U Mobile Performs Better than Celcom, Digi still Fastest – Opensignal

A new mobile network experience report reveals that Celcom Axiata has the slowest mobile network (2G/4G) in Malaysia.

The Mobile Network Experience Report from Opensignal last month says that Digi has the fastest mobile network in Malaysia, followed by Maxis, U Mobile and unifi Mobile.

The data was collected over the period of 90 days between December 1, 2021, and February 28, 2022.

Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia (Download Speed Experience):

Digi – 17.6Mbps Maxis – 16.3Mbps U Mobile – 12.8Mbps Unifi Mobile – 12.5Mbps Yes – 10.9Mbps Celcom – 9.6Mbps

Regional Analysis Summary:

Digi

Out of the 6 category tested at the national level, Digi is one of the top 4 when it comes to Download/upload speeds, Video, Voice and Games Experience.

When it comes to the proportion of time customers are connected to the mobile network (2G + 4G), Digi scored 93.7% of the time, the lowest among all Telcos. But when it comes to 4G Coverage Experience (the portion of locations that 4G is available to them), Digi offers the same 4G network experience as Maxis.

Digi scored the highest in Excellent Consistent quality where 62% of the test achieved an average download speeds of 5Mbps and above, using network performance recommendations from services like Netflix, Skype, YouTube and streaming video games.

The fastest mobile network in Malaysia continues to be Digi, achieving one of the fastest download speeds in all the states and federal territory, except in Kuala Lumpur where 5G dominates.

Digi customers also enjoys one of the best network experience when it comes to Video (Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Putrajaya, and Sarawak), Games (Putrajaya) and Voice (Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak and Putrajaya).

Maxis

Maxis won the most at the national categories – for video, games and upload speed experience. It is the second fastest network and the second best for 4G coverage experience (on par with Digi).

For Video Experience (Full HD (FHD) and 4K / Ultra HD (UHD)) and Games Experience (such as Fortnite, Pro Evolution Soccer and Arena of Valor), Maxis is the best (or one of the best) in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Putrajaya, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and Terengganu.

Maxis customers also enjoys one of the best average 4G upload speeds in Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Perak, Pulau Pinang, Putrajaya and Selangor. At the national level, Maxis has the fastest average upload speed at 7.3Mbps.

U Mobile

Overall, U Mobile isn’t the fastest mobile network in Malaysia but it has improved over the years, performing better than Celcom in a number of categories at the national level, including in Video, Games, Voice App, Download and Upload speeds.

For example, the national average download speed experience for U Mobile customers is 12.8Mbps while Celcom is at 9.6Mbps.

The percentage of time a U Mobile customer is connected to the mobile network (2G + 4G) is also higher than a Celcom customer although Celcom scored better in the 4G Coverage Experience.

U Mobile offers one of the fastest average upload speeds at the national level, the second fastest at 7Mbps, better than Celcom and Digi. At the regional level, U Mobile has the fastest (or one of the fastest) average upload speeds in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu.

The best Voice App Experience (WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger) comes from U Mobile, where it scored the highest at 76.9 points at the national level, just 0.1 point more than Maxis.

Regionally, U Mobile offers the best (or one of the best) Voice App Experience in Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Pahang, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Sabah and Terengganu.

For Video Experience, U Mobile is the best (or one of the best) in Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Putrajaya, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu. U Mobile is also one of the best for Games Experience in Perlis and Sabah.

Unifi Mobile

The highest core consistent quality is won by Unifi Mobile, where 85.1% of the test did well in standard-definition video streaming, web browsing, email use, and photo-sharing apps like Snapchat and Instagram, with a minimum average speed of 1.5Mbps.

However, Unifi Mobile didn’t score well when it comes to 4G Coverage Experience (6.9 points out of 10), on par with Yes.

At the regional level, Unifi Mobile offers the Best Experience (or one of the best) when it comes to Games (Sabah and Sarawak), Voice App and Video (Pulau Pinang, Sabah and Sarawak).

Yes

For the first time ever since 2016, the report now measures the performance of the Yes network, after the Telco got free access to the 5G network from Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) in December 2021. Prior to this, the Yes 4G network did not qualify to be included in the Opensignal mobile network experience report.

According to the report, Yes customers are connected to the network (4G + 5G) 98.5% of the time, the highest coverage availability score. However, when it comes to measuring just the 4G Coverage Experience alone, Yes has one of the lowest score among all the mobile network operators in the country.

At the national level, Yes also scored one of the lowest in almost all the categories measured including Video, Games, Voice App, Download and Upload speeds.

At the regional level, Yes has the fastest average download speeds only in Kuala Lumpur, at 29.6Mbps. The high speed result were likely achieved via its free access to the 5G network, although the Opensignal report did not specifically mention about this.

Opensignal also did not share any data from Yes for Sarawak and Putrajaya in its report.

Celcom

Celcom scored one the lowest in almost all the category tested by Opensignal at the national level.

Apart from offering the slowest download speeds in the country (slower than U Mobile and Unifi Mobile), it has the lowest score in Voice App experience (WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger), second worst in Games and Video experience and the fourth slowest in terms of upload speeds (slower than U Mobile).

The only category which Celcom won is the 4G Coverage Experience where Opensignal measures the mobile coverage experience in all the locations that matter most to everyday users — i.e. all the places where they live, work and travel. It considers all the areas that Opensignal users visit, the portion of locations that 4G is available to them, and locations that more users visit have higher importance to them.

At the regional level, Celcom scored in Kelantan and Terengganu but only for gaming experience. It also scored in Putrajaya for video experience, on par with U Mobile.

link ]– Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report (April 2022)

Article is developing.