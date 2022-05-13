Want Free Celcom Fibre Broadband? You have to pay RM245 every month [Commentary]

Celcom recently announced that it will offer its Home Fibre Broadband service for Free, targeted to ‘Malaysian Families’, but at a “special price” of “only” RM245 per month.

To enjoy the free fibre broadband service from Celcom, customers must sign up for two specific Celcom MEGA postpaid line and pay a monthly fee starting from RM245. A 24-months contract applies. In other words, you have to pay a penalty fee up to RM7,360 if you want to terminate your ‘free’ Home Fibre broadband service from Celcom.

While the Celcom fibre service is supposedly FREE as part of the offer, the monthly fee gets more expensive if customers opt for the faster fibre broadband speeds. They will have to pay additional fees, up to RM95/month, depending on the ‘free’ fibre plan they choose.

Celcom MAX (Fibre + 2 Mobile Plan)

Monthly Fee RM245 RM260 RM320 RM340 Internet Plan Home Fibre

100Mbps Home Fibre

300Mbps Home Fibre

500Mbps Home Fibre

1Gbps Postpaid Plan 2x MEGA Unlimited Mobile Line (worth RM158/line) Contract 24 Months

Meanwhile, the 2x MEGA Unlimited Mobile Line (worth RM158/line), supposedly the service we pay to get the ‘free fibre’, remains the same in all the plans, no matter the price.

Celcom is targeting the ‘free’ plan to ‘Malaysian Families’ but non-Malaysian families can also sign up with a deposit of RM500.

Important Notes:

The MEGA Unlimited options has FUP of 300GB/line

1Gbps is only available in Sabah

You can only subscribe to this plan if you opt for the ‘free’ Celcom fibre service

Disclaimer: This is an opinion of the writer and does not represent the view of MalaysianWireless.