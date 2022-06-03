Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie is the new “Interim” Chairman of Celcom Axiata

Celcom Axiata announced today the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie (picture) as its interim Chairman effective yesterday, 2 June 2022.
The announcement comes following the sudden departure of Dato’ Izzaddin Idris from the Axiata Group (who was also formerly the Chairman of Celcom, October 2020 – May 2022).
Celcom is a subsidiary of the Axiata Group.
Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), since November 2020. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from 2006 to 2009. He was then appointed Chairman of Telekom Malaysia (TM) from 2009 to 2015. Following this, he become the Chairman of MCMC for the second time on 12 January 2015 until 2018.
Official Announcement from Celcom below:
Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced today, the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie as its interim Chairman effective 2 June 2022. The appointment follows the announcement of Dato’ Izzaddin Idris who had stepped down from his position as Axiata’s President & Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO) and resigned as Celcom’s Chairman, both of which were effective on 31 May 2022.
Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata) on 1 November 2020. He has served in many Government agencies including the Ministry of Education, Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) and the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN).
Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie was the Secretary General, Ministry of Energy, Water and Communications in 2000 and Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from 2006 to 2009 before taking up position as Chairman of Telekom Malaysia Berhad from 2009 to 2015. His last position before Axiata was as Chairman of MCMC appointed for the second time from 2015 to 2018.
Tan Sri Dr Halim also served as the Chairman of Smart Axiata Co., Ltd.
Commenting on the new appointment, Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom said, “Together with the management of Celcom, we welcome Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie as our new chairman and are excited to work with him and the board. We look forward to his guidance and leadership in driving the organization towards new strides and creating real value for our customers,” Idham said.