Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie is the new “Interim” Chairman of Celcom Axiata

Celcom Axiata announced today the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie (picture) as its interim Chairman effective yesterday, 2 June 2022.

The announcement comes following the sudden departure of Dato’ Izzaddin Idris from the Axiata Group (who was also formerly the Chairman of Celcom, October 2020 – May 2022).

Celcom is a subsidiary of the Axiata Group.

Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), since November 2020. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from 2006 to 2009. He was then appointed Chairman of Telekom Malaysia (TM) from 2009 to 2015. Following this, he become the Chairman of MCMC for the second time on 12 January 2015 until 2018.

Official Announcement from Celcom below: