MEASAT-3d Satellite will offer up to 100Mbps Broadband Speeds

Satellite operator and broadband service provider Measat said that it’s CONNECTme service will soon offer speeds up to 100Mbps with its new MEASAT-3d satellite launch.

MEASAT is launching MEASAT-3d, the most advanced satellite in its fleet on 23 June 2022 (between a launch window about 1 hour around 4.30am Malaysia time), from Kourou, French Guiana in South America.

Currently, CONNECTme is offering satellite broadband speeds up to 25Mbps-30Mbps, price from RM198/month for just 60GB Internet.

MEASAT has said the MEASAT-3d will be better able to support clients in offering data-intensive services, as well as offer high speed satellite broadband internet to approximately two (2) million more Malaysians living in remote areas, who currently have no or limited connectivity.

At RM1.2 billion, MEASAT-3d is a generic Eurostar E3000 satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space. It will be positioned at the 91.5°E orbital slot and collocated with MEASAT-3b, also built by Airbus.

Apart from having C and Ku-bands capacity for DTH (Direct to Home TV), video distribution and telecommunication services, it also features:

(i) a HTS Ka-band mission with multiple user spot beams optimized to deliver high speed broadband communications over Malaysia to bridge the digital divide in the country; and

(ii) a Q/V band payload, first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, allows MEASAT to study the propagation effects in high rainfall regions like Malaysia, to enable the design of its next generation satellites. The satellite also carries an L-band navigation hosted payload for the Korea Augmentation Satellite System (KASS) for KTSAT.

Planned for more than 19 years of operation, MEASAT-3d is designed to have electrical power of 12kW at end of life, it said.

Along side MEASAT-3d, the Ariane 5 rocket (Flight VA257) will also be carrying another satellite, GSAT-24, a Ku-band communications satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). ArianeGroup is the lead contractor for the development and production of Ariane 5, as well as responsible for campaign operations up to liftoff.