Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din appointed “Interim” Chairman of MCMC

The Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Annuar Musa has appointed Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din (picture) as the new “Interim” Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), effective 10 June 2022.

He is replacing Datuk Dr. Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek who was appointed in June 2020.

According to MCMC/SKMM, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim is currently the Executive Vice Chairman of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB). He was previously the Group Managing Director of MRCB from September 2013 to July 2018.

Prior to joining MRCB, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim was the founder and Group Managing Director of Gapurna Sdn Bhd, which over the span of 22 years he built it into a substantial construction, property investment and development Group.

Tan Sri Mohamad Salim was also responsible for developing the “Super Store Petrol Station” concept for the leading oil companies, namely Shell, Esso, BP and Caltex, and was behind the modernisation and re-design of distribution centres for the renowned hypermarket food retailer Giant.

He has held numerous positions in different industries during his career, including Non-Executive Chairman of Giant Malaysia (2009-2013) and Non-Executive Chairman of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (2012-2016). As Chairman of the Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council his contribution to the creation of bilateral trade opportunities between the governments and business communities of Pakistan and Malaysia was recognised by the Government of Pakistan which honoured him with the Medal of Excellence or the Tamgha-i-lmtiaz.YBhg. Tan Sri Mohamad Salim also served as a Commission Member of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) (2010-2014).

Full media statement from the Minister below: