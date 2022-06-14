Tumpang app offers Lorry, Trucks & other Logistic Booking Services

Sending bulky and loose items to anywhere in Peninsular Malaysia just got easier with Tumpang, a new logistics platform with network of transportation companies in Malaysia.

Operated by Ecargo System Sdn Bhd., Tumpang is available via app or online. The company says that it provides fast and reliable delivery service by utilising unused cargo space to fit items and match it with a transport vehicle that is heading towards the same delivery destination.

Tumpang allows users to request a delivery service based on the multiple pricing options from different transportation companies. Transport options include lorries, trucks, vans and 4×4 vehicles. Users would just need to fill in their details and upload the photos of the item to be delivered and then choose the best offer from the interested transport providers.

Aside from providing transporting vehicles, Tumpang also offers movers service, where customers can rely on the support from Tumpang’s team of professional movers to pack, load, unload and ensure safe delivery to its rightful destination.

The services are the cheapest online delivery service in the market of its kind, with up to 70% lower rates at present, it claims.

The soft launch of the Tumpang app was in May 2021, and to date, Tumpang claims it has delivered more than 2100 items, and over 1000 delivery partners have joined the platform ever since. Tumpang also plans to have more delivery partners onboard as they further expand to serve the ever-growing needs of their customers while creating more earning opportunities for the logistics community.

In conjunction with the official launch of the platform, Tumpang is offering a RM12 delivery charge discount to all their customers with no minimum spend required. The promotion runs from 1 June 2022 to 31 December 2022 and customers will be able to redeem by using the promo code ‘TUMPANGNOW’ which is applicable for one redemption per user.

“We came up with the concept of Tumpang because we saw an opportunity to work together with transporters to utilise their empty return trips after fulfilling their client’s delivery. The unused space means greater cost savings for customers and businesses when booking the services and most customers and businesses find the charges exorbitant to send long-distance bulky and loose cargo deliveries, so we are here to solve just that. Delivery is an essential part of our everyday lives and with the rise of e-commerce means the demand for delivery continues to grow and one of our future goals is to also further enhance the flexibility of our delivery service and to fix the gap between the sellers and buyers in marketplaces by allowing them to sell and buy loose items without worrying about the transportation fees, the Tumpang way,” said Patrick Tan, Founder of Tumpang.

“Now with Tumpang, customers or businesses can deliver anything, from a bike to warehouse items at the best price possible. Our delivery partners are also available 24/7 to handle your logistics needs. This service does not only benefit the customers but transporters owners by allowing them to make full use of their cargo space by earning from this platform,” he added.

Tumpang is expected to spread its wings to East Malaysia soon and plans to expand to Singapore and Thailand by the end of 2023.

The Tumpang Delivery app is available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.