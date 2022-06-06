3 Reasons why you need the Perfect Family Unlimited Plan

Do you live in a house where everyone in the family is always using the Internet, calling, and texting? More importantly, is everyone paying too much every month?

Here’s how the Perfect Family Unlimited Plan should look like:

One Bill, Multiple Unlimited Mobile Lines

Why pay multiple postpaid bills or reload multiple prepaid numbers when you can just pay a single bill with a monthly fee of RM200 and get 3 Postpaid Lines with Unlimited Internet and Unlimited Voice.

Not enough with 3 lines?

Well go ahead and sign up for additional family lines at RM45/month per line. All these without any lock down to a contract.

Mobile Lines + Fibre, and still One Bill

Now you know that you need those multiple mobile lines for the entire family, why not add high speed fibre broadband to the same bill?

Bundle together a 300Mbps Fibre broadband for the entire family at only RM100/month.

Premium Service Rebate or How about a FREE Device?

Since the entire family is on the same bill and same plan, you should be rewarded!

Enjoy a RM10 rebate for Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium, for 12 months.

And there should be more! Why not get a FREE Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab Lite worth RM699? More details here.

Check out the Postpaid Family Unlimited plan from Digi:

3 Postpaid Lines for RM200/month

No Contract

Unlimited high-speed Internet (for smartphone usage only) and Unlimited Calls for all 3 lines

1,000 SMS included to all networks

Sign up by 31 st July 2022 and enjoy Free Lifetime Upgraded Hotspot quota from 1GB to 5GB monthly – for non-smartphone usage. Additional hotspot quota from RM5 for 5GB.

Add additional family lines at RM45/month per line (comes with Unlimited Internet & Voice plus 1GB Hotspot)

You can also port in existing mobile numbers to the new Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited plan

When you pair your Postpaid Family Unlimited plan with Digi Fibre, you get to enjoy rebates up to RM60/month.

Digi Fibre 90: RM15 x 24 months rebate on Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited

Digi Fibre 130: RM30 x 24 months rebate on Digi Postpaid Family Unlimited

Digi Fibre 150 & above: Rebates up to RM60 a month

For better understanding on the bundle, use this calculator on the Digi website [link].

Digi is a mobile connectivity and internet services provider enabling 10.24 million Malaysians on our advanced 4G+network. We have an ambition to provide relevant, personalised, and engaging digital products and services that will fully enable our customer’s digital lifestyles. Listed on Bursa Malaysia, Digi is part of global telecommunications provider Telenor Group.