YTL Yes and Unifi have the slowest 4G Networks in Malaysia – Ookla

YTL’s Yes and Telekom Malaysia’s Unifi have the slowest 4G networks in Malaysia, according to the latest Q1 2022 data from global Internet speedtest platform, Ookla.

Among the 6 mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country, unifi’s 4G network has the slowest median download speeds at 12.43Mbps while Yes 4G is the second slowest at 14.53Mbps.

Median is a measure that captures the typical user’s experience, based on formula calculated by Ookla.

The fastest 4G network in country continues to be Digi at a median download speeds of 28.08Mbps, followed by Maxis at second place (23.21Mbps). U Mobile is third at 20.09Mbps followed by Celcom at fourth place (20.02Mbps).

For median upload speeds, Maxis has the fastest 4G network at 10.59Mbps, followed by U Mobile at 8.66Mbps.

For the month of May 2022, the Ookla says that the median download speeds in Malaysia was at 29.36Mbps while upload speeds was 8.25Mbps, latency at 28ms.

The fastest 4G median download speeds was recorded in Putrajaya, the federal administrative capital, at 26.72Mbps. Kelantan has the slowest median download speeds in the country at 19.02Mbps.

Ookla also reported that 4G Availability nationwide increased from 86.7% in Q1 2021 to 92.3% in Q1 2022. Compared to other countries, Singapore has the highest 4G Availability at 94.5%, followed by Malaysia (92.3%), Indonesia (90.5%), Cambodia (88.4%), Thailand (88.3%), Philippines (84.8%) and Vietnam (82.9%).

Ookla’s 4G Availability describes the percent of users on all devices that spend the majority of their time on 4G and above, both roaming and on-network.

About 94.6% users connected to Maxis has 4G most of the time based on location tested, the highest among 5 MNOs. This is followed by U Mobile customers (94.5%), unifi (92%), Celcom (91.1%) and Digi (89.9%). Yes did not even made it to the list.

Consumers in Putrajaya enjoys has the highest 4G availability at 96.4% in Malaysia, connected to a 4G network most of the time.

Meanwhile, 87.2% consumers in Kuala Lumpur are connected to 4G most of time, which also means that the remaining 12.8% users tested have limited access to 4G.

Ookla did not measure the 5G network performance in Malaysia due to lack of service availability. It said, “Malaysia’s wholesale network is not yet fully commercialized, 5G is available in selected areas of Malaysia, so we excluded it from the ranking,” Only 5G performance in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia were measured.