Customise Celcom Xpax Prepaid from RM20/month, with Mix & Match

Celcom announced a new prepaid plan called Mix & Match, allowing customers to customise their Xpax prepaid plan via the Celcom Life App, similar to its Yoodo digital services.

Starting from RM8 for 5 days or 30 days at RM20, Celcom Xpax Mix & Match customers has the option to add on more high-speed internet quota, unlimited Internet, social streaming, and gaming apps such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, iQiyi, Viu, PUBG, and MLBB.

Celcom said that, for an example, customers who only need data can customize their plan by opting for only Unlimited Data without voice calls for only RM32 per month. And they can also further personalize their base unlimited plan with more add-ons from only RM3 for up to 20GB hi-speed internet or 20GB hotspot quota respectively.

Xpax customers can start using Mix & Match by selecting the base plan called Primary Plan. Details below:

Xpax Mix & Match PRIMARY PLAN VALIDITY PRICE SPEED INTERNET QUOTA FREE UNLIMITED ESSENTIAL APPS

(Exclusive to Celcom Life app) 5 Days RM8 High Speed 4GB Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB) 5 Days RM10 3 Mbps Unlimited (FUP:20GB) N/A 5 Days RM12 6 Mbps Unlimited (FUP:20GB) N/A 30 Days RM20 High Speed 8GB Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB) 30 Days RM32 High Speed 30GB Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB) 30 Days RM42 High Speed 40GB Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB) 30 Days RM32 3 Mbps Unlimited (FUP:60GB) N/A 30 Days RM42 6 Mbps Unlimited (FUP:60GB) N/A

Notes:

Validity of the Mix and Match plans will extend the account validity as well. For example, RM20 for 8GB comes with a 30 days account (and plan) validity.

Tethering/Hotspot is allowed only for high speed Internet Primary plan. Unlimited Internet customers will need to purchase the hotspot quota below for non-smartphone Internet usage.

Optional Add-ons for the Xpax Mix & Match Primary Plan:

PRIMARY PLAN

(MIX & MATCH) + OPTIONAL ADD-ONS VOICE CALLS HIGH-SPEED INTERNET HOTSPOT

PRICE ALL NETWORKS VALIDITY PRICE QUOTA VALIDITY PRICE QUOTA VALIDITY 5 Days RM1 Unlimited Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM2 1GB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM2 1GB

(3Mbps/ 6Mbps) Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM3 2GB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM5 5GB

(3Mbps/ 6Mbps) Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM5 5GB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity 30 Days RM3 Unlimited Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM3 5GB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM3 5GB

(3Mbps/ 6Mbps) Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM5 10GB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM8 20GB

(3Mbps/ 6Mbps) Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM8 20GB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity

Notes:

Unlimited calls available for all Primary Plans.

High-Speed Internet and Hotspot are only available for Unlimited Internet Primary Plans.

PRIMARY PLAN

(MIX & MATCH + OPTIONAL ADD-ONS PRICE TOTAL OF APP QUOTA SELECTED PARTNER VALIDITY 5 Days RM3 1 App 3GB/each app TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

iQIYI

YouTube

Netflix

Viu

PUBG

MLBB Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM5 2 Apps Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM6 3 Apps Follow Mix & Match Plan validity 30 Days RM5 1 App 10GB/each app Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM6 2 Apps Follow Mix & Match Plan validity RM8 3 Apps Follow Mix & Match Plan validity

Note: Customers can choose up to a maximum of 3 apps from our selected partners.

The following add-on are also available for Primary Plan 30 days customers:

RM5 – Viu Premium Access for 30 Days

RM5 – iQIYI VIP Access for 30 Days

Celcom Prepaid customers with the latest Prepaid SIM and/or customers who have activated their SIM since 7th October 2021 can subscribe to the Mix & Match plan. Customers who are on the older starter pack can upgrade their plan for free by sending “MIG XPAX” to 28882 via SMS.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.