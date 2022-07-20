Customise Celcom Xpax Prepaid from RM20/month, with Mix & Match

Celcom announced a new prepaid plan called Mix & Match, allowing customers to customise their Xpax prepaid plan via the Celcom Life App, similar to its Yoodo digital services.
Starting from RM8 for 5 days or 30 days at RM20, Celcom Xpax Mix & Match customers has the option to add on more high-speed internet quota, unlimited Internet, social streaming, and gaming apps such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, iQiyi, Viu, PUBG, and MLBB.
Celcom said that, for an example, customers who only need data can customize their plan by opting for only Unlimited Data without voice calls for only RM32 per month. And they can also further personalize their base unlimited plan with more add-ons from only RM3 for up to 20GB hi-speed internet or 20GB hotspot quota respectively.
Xpax customers can start using Mix & Match by selecting the base plan called Primary Plan. Details below:
|Xpax Mix & Match PRIMARY PLAN
|VALIDITY
|PRICE
|SPEED
|INTERNET QUOTA
|FREE UNLIMITED ESSENTIAL APPS
(Exclusive to Celcom Life app)
|5 Days
|RM8
|High Speed
|4GB
|Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB)
|5 Days
|RM10
|3 Mbps
|Unlimited (FUP:20GB)
|N/A
|5 Days
|RM12
|6 Mbps
|Unlimited (FUP:20GB)
|N/A
|30 Days
|RM20
|High Speed
|8GB
|Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB)
|30 Days
|RM32
|High Speed
|30GB
|Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB)
|30 Days
|RM42
|High Speed
|40GB
|Boost, LINE, Whatsapp, Wechat (FUP:10GB)
|30 Days
|RM32
|3 Mbps
|Unlimited (FUP:60GB)
|N/A
|30 Days
|RM42
|6 Mbps
|Unlimited (FUP:60GB)
|N/A
Notes:
- Validity of the Mix and Match plans will extend the account validity as well. For example, RM20 for 8GB comes with a 30 days account (and plan) validity.
- Tethering/Hotspot is allowed only for high speed Internet Primary plan. Unlimited Internet customers will need to purchase the hotspot quota below for non-smartphone Internet usage.
Optional Add-ons for the Xpax Mix & Match Primary Plan:
|PRIMARY PLAN
(MIX & MATCH)
|+ OPTIONAL ADD-ONS
|VOICE CALLS
|HIGH-SPEED INTERNET
|HOTSPOT
|PRICE
|ALL NETWORKS
|VALIDITY
|PRICE
|QUOTA
|VALIDITY
|PRICE
|QUOTA
|VALIDITY
|5 Days
|RM1
|Unlimited
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM2
|1GB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM2
|1GB
(3Mbps/ 6Mbps)
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM3
|2GB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM5
|5GB
(3Mbps/ 6Mbps)
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM5
|5GB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|30 Days
|RM3
|Unlimited
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM3
|5GB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM3
|5GB
(3Mbps/ 6Mbps)
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM5
|10GB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM8
|20GB
(3Mbps/ 6Mbps)
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM8
|20GB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
Notes:
- Unlimited calls available for all Primary Plans.
- High-Speed Internet and Hotspot are only available for Unlimited Internet Primary Plans.
|PRIMARY PLAN
(MIX & MATCH
|+ OPTIONAL ADD-ONS
|PRICE
|TOTAL OF APP
|QUOTA
|SELECTED PARTNER
|VALIDITY
|5 Days
|RM3
|1 App
|3GB/each app
|TikTok
iQIYI
YouTube
Netflix
Viu
PUBG
MLBB
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM5
|2 Apps
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM6
|3 Apps
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|30 Days
|RM5
|1 App
|10GB/each app
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM6
|2 Apps
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
|RM8
|3 Apps
|Follow Mix & Match Plan validity
Note: Customers can choose up to a maximum of 3 apps from our selected partners.
The following add-on are also available for Primary Plan 30 days customers:
- RM5 – Viu Premium Access for 30 Days
- RM5 – iQIYI VIP Access for 30 Days
Celcom Prepaid customers with the latest Prepaid SIM and/or customers who have activated their SIM since 7th October 2021 can subscribe to the Mix & Match plan. Customers who are on the older starter pack can upgrade their plan for free by sending “MIG XPAX” to 28882 via SMS.
For more information, please visit the Celcom website.