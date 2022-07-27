Telekom Malaysia (TM) has 2.85 million Broadband Subscribers [1Q22]

Telekom Malaysia (TM) continues to dominate the fixed broadband market with 2.85 million subscribers, as of the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).
The Internet service provider (ISP) added 70,000 new fixed broadband subscriptions between January to March this year. It had 2.78 million fixed broadband subscribers at the end of December 2021 (4Q21).
Its Streamyx customer base continues to decline from 492,000 over a year ago in 1Q21 (March 2021) to 214,000 in 1Q22 (March 2022).
On the other hand, Telekom Malaysia (TM) continues to grow its Unifi fibre broadband customer base to 2.64 million users in 1Q22, up from the 2.5 million users it had in 4Q21. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) added 134,000 new Unifi fixed broadband subscriptions between January to March 2022.
TM said, “The Higher number of cumulative broadband subscribers driven by aggressive sales, promotions & retention programs,”
Average Revenue per User (ARPU) declined for Unifi fixed broadband in 1Q22 to RM136 (-RM5) while ARPU for Streamyx improved to RM95 (+RM2).
Performance and the 4G subscriber base of Unifi Mobile (webe digital sdn bhd) were not shared in its 1Q22 financial report.
1Q2022 Key Financial Highlights (vs 1Q2021), according to Telekom Malaysia:
- Strong demand for voice, Internet and multimedia translated to a 2.9% increase in operating revenue, at RM2.89 billion compared to RM2.81 billion
- Reported PATAMI for the quarter stood at RM339.9 million, an increase of 4.4% as a result of lower finance cost from early redemption of RM2 billion sukuk completed in 1Q2021, as well as lower foreign exchange translation loss on borrowings. This was achieved despite higher tax charges from the application of Cukai Makmur tax rate
- Transformation expenses such as manpower optimisation, coupled with FX impact on trade settlements contributed to lower EBIT by 5.0% from RM589.7 million to RM560.4 million
- Invested 12.5% of revenue in CAPEX amounting to RM361.2 million for fibre coverage expansion, core network upgrade and support systems
- Improved cash flow from operations, as a result of cost-savings initiatives. FCF, however, is lower by 15.1% at RM658.8 million compared to RM775.7 million due to RM114.2 million higher CAPEX as the Group continues to invest in meeting customers’ expectations and network delivery
- In the second year of its Transformation, the Group is on track to achieve its 2022 market guidance, focusing on strengthening its core businesses and investing in new growth areas