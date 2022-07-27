Telekom Malaysia (TM) has 2.85 million Broadband Subscribers [1Q22]

Telekom Malaysia (TM) continues to dominate the fixed broadband market with 2.85 million subscribers, as of the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

The Internet service provider (ISP) added 70,000 new fixed broadband subscriptions between January to March this year. It had 2.78 million fixed broadband subscribers at the end of December 2021 (4Q21).

Its Streamyx customer base continues to decline from 492,000 over a year ago in 1Q21 (March 2021) to 214,000 in 1Q22 (March 2022).

On the other hand, Telekom Malaysia (TM) continues to grow its Unifi fibre broadband customer base to 2.64 million users in 1Q22, up from the 2.5 million users it had in 4Q21. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) added 134,000 new Unifi fixed broadband subscriptions between January to March 2022.

TM said, “The Higher number of cumulative broadband subscribers driven by aggressive sales, promotions & retention programs,”

Average Revenue per User (ARPU) declined for Unifi fixed broadband in 1Q22 to RM136 (-RM5) while ARPU for Streamyx improved to RM95 (+RM2).

Performance and the 4G subscriber base of Unifi Mobile (webe digital sdn bhd) were not shared in its 1Q22 financial report.

1Q2022 Key Financial Highlights (vs 1Q2021), according to Telekom Malaysia: