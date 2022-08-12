Your Plan, Your Way! Mix & Match your Unlimited Internet Plan

As Malaysians are constantly looking for ways to save and minimise their expenditures during these difficult times, Celcom Xpax made an Internet plan that gives total control, so that you only pay for what you need.

The all-new Mix & Match™ prepaid plan from Celcom Xpax offers flexibility and customisation, starting from only RM20 a month or as low as RM8 for 5 days with high-speed Internet.

Choose, add, Mix & Match™ different validity, Internet quota, Internet speed, social streaming, and gaming apps such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, iQiyi, Viu, PUBG, and MLBB – all at your fingertip and convenience.

It’s so easy to Mix & Match™ with Celcom Xpax prepaid.

Get the Xpax Starter Pack if you are not already on the best prepaid plan in town (you can also keep your existing number and switch to Celcom). Download the Celcom Life app and sign in with your new mobile number. Start ‘Mixing and Matching’ your new Internet plan with the following simple steps:

Step 1: Pick a Primary Internet Plan. Choose between High Speed or Unlimited Internet, from RM8.

Step 2: BOOST your Optional Add-ons from RM1 – Pick from Unlimited Calls, High Speed Internet or Hotspot data up to 20GB.

Optional: Choose up to a maximum of 3 apps for extra data – TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, iQIYI, YouTube, Netflix, Viu, PUBG or MLBB.

You can also include two Premium Subscriptions – Viu Premium Access or iQIYI VIP for just RM5 a month.

Step 3: Checkout and Complete Payment. You can repeat these steps to customise your Internet plan again, anytime you want.

For those who prefers quick Mix & Match™, Celcom Xpax also created 3 new pre-configured passes that cater to those seeking light usage, best value and best experience. For example, one of the pre-configured passes includes a 30GB high speed Internet at RM35 for 30 days, with Unlimited Calls. There’s also a 40GB Internet pass with unlimited calls at RM45 for 30 days.

Get your Xpax Prepaid Pack at bluecube, Celcom Certified Partners & Dealer Outlets now. If you don’t have the time to visit an outlet, purchase the starter pack on the Celcom Online Shop and get it delivered to your address.

For the full details on Celcom Xpax Mix & Match™, visit this page.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata Berhad

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G/LTE+ networks, covering over 95% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards becoming a Converged services and Enterprise Solutions provider, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region’s largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation in ASEAN and South Asia.