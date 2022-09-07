Celcom and Allo to explore collaboration on Fibre Connectivity

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, to explore a partnership for the execution and fulfilment of telco-related services, focusing on fiberisation, network resiliency, connectivity, information, and communications technology (ICT), internet of things (IoT), 5G and smart solutions.

The collaboration will enable a faster fibre infrastructure rollout by Allo, according to a statement, facilitating the rapid deployment of high-speed broadband in targeted industrial areas, network base stations and fiberisation of Celcom-selected sites.

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Indera Ir. Baharin Din said, “By leveraging on over 25,000km of TNB’s fibre optic infrastructure, Allo has peninsula-wide coverage to support a rapid and cost-effective deployment of high-speed broadband connectivity services. We believe the digital economy sector is crucial to the future development of Malaysia’s economy by supporting the growth of the nation’s GDP. Our role as the catalyst for the nation’s economy is closely related to the implementation of a modern, reliable, and extensive connectivity network as underlined in the MoU between Allo and Celcom today. Through a reliable connectivity ecosystem that is offered by Allo and Celcom, it can be a driving force for comprehensive value creation across the industry, the development of smart cities, and the ability to transform the socio-economic landscape in Malaysia.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Celcom and Allo’s strategic partnership will leverage on the strengths of both organisations towards the acceleration of digitalisation across Malaysian Homes and Enterprises as well as to significantly boost network operational efficiency.

“The opportunity to provide high quality and affordable fibre connectivity to homes across the nation is immense, and through this partnership, both parties can play a much larger role and make significant impacts towards digitising Malaysian societies. The strength of Celcom with the widest mobile network and the potential reach of Allo’s fibre via TNB’s infrastructure opens this partnership to a world of new opportunities,” Idham said.