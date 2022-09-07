Digi Roaming Passes are now the same for Prepaid & Postpaid customers

Digi recently announced that its prepaid and postpaid customers will now enjoy the same International Roaming passes.

Digi Prepaid and Postpaid customers travelling to Asian countries now have the choice of opting for Digi’s Asia Pass at RM25 for 3 days. The Asia Pass covers 20 countries and comes with 2GB of Internet and 30 minutes of roaming voice calls.

Available for a couple of years now, Digi customers who are travelling to Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand can enjoy an extra 2GB, giving them a total of 4GB of Internet, during the promotional period.

For customers who are planning longer trips around the world, they have the choice of opting for Digi’s 7-day roaming passes for only RM50. With this pass, customers will get 2GB Internet quota covering 46 countries including popular destinations such as Australia, New Zealand and USA, with more countries to be added in the near future.

Digi also offers Roam Like Home Freedom Add-on but it is only available with Digi Postpaid 90 and above, and has been enhanced to offer 10GB of Internet, 60 minutes of roaming voice calls and 60 minutes of IDD voice calls, refreshed every month.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said, “As travel restrictions continue to be lifted across the world, we anticipate more Malaysians will want to travel with their family and friends, including during the upcoming school holidays. The refreshed roaming passes will help Digi customers to travel worry-free and to easily stay connected to what matters most to them.”

Customers can now purchase the “enhanced” Roaming Passes via the MyDigi app or dial *800*3# in the roaming country. For ease of travelling, customers are also encouraged to prebook their roaming pass to enjoy a seamless connection upon arrival at their destination.