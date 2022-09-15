Malaysia 5G Network will use new AIR 3268 Energy-Saving Radios from Ericsson

Ericsson announced today that the Malaysia’s 5G network being deployed for Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will be more energy efficient thanks to the use of new AIR 3268 energy-saving radios from Ericsson, which reduces power consumption at the network level.

The national 5G network in Malaysia is deployed and managed by Ericsson, ranging from Network Operations Centre (NOC), technical issues, complaints management, network performance, billing and charging related issues.

The Malaysia 5G network is the first in Asia to use Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio which, based on field measurements, is 18 percent more energy-efficient than the previous generation radio. It will therefore be more energy efficient when introducing 5G over mid-band frequencies at 3.5Ghz. AIR 3268 supports Ericsson’s unique Massive MIMO architecture and Uplink Booster capabilities that deliver leading network performance.

At 12 kg and 23 liters the ultra-lightweight AIR 3268 is the lightest and smallest Massive MIMO radio in the industry and has been designed for 5G mid-band Massive MIMO performance to deliver the benefits of deployment simplicity and improved energy efficiency, Ericsson claims. With 200W output power, 32 transceivers and passive cooling, the radio weighs about 40 percent less than the earlier generation, making installations easy on towers, rooftops, poles and walls.

Announced in September 2021, Ericsson developed the AIR 3268 in partnership with UK-based BT Group to address 5G challenges.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh said: “The AIR 3268’s improved energy efficiency will reduce the cost of operations and impact on the environment.”

Hägerbro added: “The new generation radios that will be deployed throughout Malaysia by Digital Nasional Berhad will be comparatively more energy efficient, thereby ensuring a more sustainable and responsible 5G rollout.”

The AIR 3268 is designed with Ericsson Silicon, providing real-time channel estimation and ultra-precise beamforming that improves coverage and user experience. With its reduced size and weight, AIR 3268 will also simplify site upgrades even in locations where the number of antennas is limited.