MyIX now has 132 members including Serverfreak Technologies

Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) continues to be an important Malaysian asset due to its role of ‘keeping internet traffic local’.

Traffic within MyIX reached a peak of 1.6 Tbps broadband usage in the past 3 months, close to almost tripling the 588 Gbps posted in May 2020 during the first Movement Control Order.

The national Internet exchange recently added of three new members – Serverfreak Technologies Sdn Bhd (a web hosting company), Edge Centres (M) Sdn Bhd and Smart Axiata Co Ltd (Cambodia based Telco) – and bringing its total membership number to 132 today.

MyIX was established in 2006 as an initiative under the Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC). It has been operating for the industry’s benefit due to its ability to keep domestic internet traffic within Malaysia, without having to take an indirect international route.

“With MyIX, domestic traffic is routed locally and increases efficiencies resulting in savings on International bandwidth and IP transit costs,” said MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin.

“Within MyIX, we have almost all local internet service providers, mobile operators, hosting companies, regional operators and global content providers with us, and remain fully committed to our mission of ‘Bridging Networks and Empowering Peering Communities’,” Chiew added.

In April, the association lowered its port pricing with the new pricing scheme representing a reduction of 33% from previous rates: A 1Gbps port will be priced at RM500 per month, while a 10Gbps port will cost RM2,000 monthly. Meanwhile, a 100Gbps port will cost RM8,000 monthly.

Even before the reduction in pricing, MyIX was already one of the cheapest Internet exchanges in the region. It claims to be one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent exchanges in terms of both traffic and robustness.