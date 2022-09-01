U Mobile will not invest in DNB but still plans to offer 5G to Consumers

U Mobile has released a statement today that it won’t be investing in the Government-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), which has exclusive rights to deploy 5G networks in the country.

However the 4G mobile network operator said it is “in discussion to finalise the 5G access agreement with DNB,”

Full statement from U Mobile below:

U Mobile is supportive of the government’s vision of a single wholesale network (SWN) model for 5G deployment in Malaysia and is grateful to have been invited by the government to invest in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). U Mobile has had extensive discussions and deliberations on the matter and after taking into consideration the terms of the investment as it currently stands, the telco has decided that it will not pursue the investment option in DNB. The telco believes it would better serve Malaysians by focusing on its strengths of providing innovative and unbeatable connectivity and digital services, that would realise the full potential of 5G technology.

The telco’s decision not to invest in DNB does not affect its ability to provide 5G services to customers as access to DNB’s 5G network infrastructure is governed by a separate access agreement, which is not linked to the equity investment in DNB. U Mobile, along with the other telcos, is in discussion to finalise the 5G access agreement with DNB. Once it is finalised and signed, DNB’s 5G access when combined with U Mobile’s existing 4G network will enable U Mobile customers to enjoy a truly seamless connectivity experience.

U Mobile has full faith that DNB will be on schedule for the deployment of quality 5G network infrastructure and that it will carry out the government’s mandate to provide wholesale 5G coverage and capacity on an equitable and non-discriminatory basis via the 5G access agreement.

U Mobile has been testing 5G services and are looking forward to our customers enjoying the full benefits of 5G with our 5G-ready products and services soon.

