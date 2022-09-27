U Mobile collaborates with Qualcomm for Smart Retailing

4G mobile network operator, U Mobile, has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, a leading wireless technology innovator, to explore the future of Smart Retailing.

As part of this collaboration, U Mobile and Qualcomm said in a statement that they will work together to enable digital innovations for retail players, enhancing the shopping experience for customers and simplifying operations for retailers in the process.

Smart Retail solutions will help retailers transform the shopping experience for customers while minimising their digital pain points, the companies said. For example, retailers may personalise shopping experience according to customer profiles, making it easier for shoppers to locate a product within the store and even engage with customers while they are shopping through Augmented Reality (AR) and Location-Based Services (LBS).

The end-to-end customer shopping journey is also taken into consideration and enhanced with features like smart parking, integrated loyalty rewards system, enhanced VIP services and Online-to-Offline (O2O) retail, made possible by 360 degrees integrated IoT platform with existing retail digital enablement.

On the retailer’s end, their daily retail operations including inventory and resources management will be digitised, integrated and simplified for better management as well. Furthermore, retailer pain points like shrinkage, theft and security issues may be better managed using vision AI technology, it said.

“U Mobile is delighted to work together with Qualcomm to explore the opportunities available in Smart Retail. As a digital company, we’re always looking for ways that we may leverage technology to provide solutions to our customers and as such, Qualcomm is the right partner to help us realise these ambitions. Smart Retail is the first space that we’ll be going into together but we’re looking forward to more to come with this collaboration,” said Wong Heang Tuck, Chief Executive Officer of U Mobile.

“At Qualcomm, we believe in the impact that digital transformation can do for business and their consumers. Through our comprehensive system of integrated solutions, we provide enhanced smart retail solutions which not only improves the overall retail experience of consumers, but also improves efficiencies among retailers. We look forward to this collaboration with U Mobile as together, we will be able to empower more retailers through Smart Retail,” said ST Liew, Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and President of Qualcomm in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

U Mobile recently showcased a preview of Smart Retail solutions being developed, namely Smart Shopping Cart, Electronic Shelf Labeling and E-AGV (Electric-Autonomous Guided Vehicle) at Smart Nation Expo 2022.

Smart Shopping Cart

The Smart Shopping Cart allows customers to scan product barcodes while shopping to enable customers to skip the checkout line in a physical store by charging the customers’ credit card/e-wallet for payment.

Electronic Shelf Labeling

An Electronic Shelf Labeling is a micro e-paper display that enables retailers to automate their labelling, pricing, product information and promotions in real time.

E-AGV

E-AGV (Electric-Autonomous Guided Vehicle) is a driverless vehicle that allows retailers to transport goods to consumers and even sell on the go.

For more information, visit U Mobile’s booth at Smart Nation Expo 2022, Hall 8 Level 2 of MITEC Kuala Lumpur, from 27 to 29 September 2022.