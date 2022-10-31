Celcom 5G will be available to Customers starting 1st November 2022

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced that customers on selected postpaid and prepaid plans will have access to the Celcom 5G network starting 1st November 2022.

In a statement, Celcom said it is waiving the 5G access fee for customers to enjoy 5G services as per their internet quota from their existing plans, until 31st December 2022.

The company said that Celcom 5G will be available on compatible 5G devices via these selected mobile plans, including Business customers:

Postpaid:

Celcom MEGA™ Lightning 80

Celcom MEGA™ Lightning 98

Celcom MEGA™ Lightning 128

Celcom MEGA™ Lightning 158

Celcom MEGA™ Lightning 188

Celcom Xpax Postpaid 40

Celcom Xpax Postpaid 60

Prepaid:

Celcom Xpax prepaid 35 (30Gb High-Speed)

Celcom Xpax prepaid 45 (40Gb High-Speed)

In addition, Celcom customers with 5G-enabled devices will also be able to enjoy various 5G Virtual Reality content as well as 5G roaming services in 14 countries. Celcom will also be conducting various Celcom 5G roadshows and events throughout the nation to display the capabilities of 5G services.

The mobile network operator told MalaysianWireless that no SIM change is required for existing 4G users and the 5G service is automatically provisioned for eligible customers.

Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “We are excited to support the nation’s digital aspirations and deliver 5G services to all Malaysians consumers and Enterprises. Leveraging on Celcom’s widest coverage, our customers will be able to enjoy services that are reliable with a consistent network performance. Celcom will continuously work with local and international technology partners towards the development of a diverse 5G ecosystem in Malaysia to develop and offer 5G Enterprise solutions across various industries.”

Axiata Group Berhad, in a filling to Bursa Malaysia, said that its subsidiary, Celcom entered into a 5G Access Agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for a period of 10 years. “Under the Agreement, there is no charge to be incurred in 2022”. – [PDF]