As more Malaysians are returning to their daily lives, Internet connectivity remains a necessity, be it for work, entertainment, learning – at home or when they are on the move.

Keeping this in mind, Celcom designed an all-in-one plan as part of its commitment to provide affordable Internet access to Malaysian Families.

Celcom understands that everyone has different connectivity needs at home. As such, the all-in-one plan from Celcom with FREE* fibre Internet comes with simplicity and ease of mind to save on their household budget.

Instead of paying multiple bills for each family members and Home Fibre broadband, Celcom wants consumers to enjoy a peace of mind and lifetime savings with just one bill for the entire family.

At RM245 per month with the best value for the ENTIRE Family, the Celcom plan offers the following:

FREE Celcom Home Fibre™ ranging from 100Mbps with the option to upgrade to higher speed

FREE router, capable of WiFi 6 standards for superfast Internet speeds

Two (2) Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED mobile lines

Lifetime savings from RM191/month

If you need more mobile lines for the rest of the family members, simply sign up for additional Celcom MEGA™ Family Lines, with 50% off at only RM20/month per line – applicable up to 6 lines.

WiFi dead zones are a thing of the past! Enjoy strong WiFi signal at home, be it in the bedroom, living room, dining or the kitchen with FREE Mesh WiFi units on higher speed plans. Henceforth you get to experience seamless and uninterrupted connectivity for hassle-free working, learning, entertainment, and more.

Need more information on these Celcom Home Fibre™ + Celcom MEGA™ plans? Head over to this link.

You can also sign up by visiting a Celcom bluecube store or Celcom Certified Partners nationwide.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata Berhad

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G/LTE+ networks, covering over 95% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards becoming a Converged services and Enterprise Solutions provider, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region’s largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation in ASEAN and South Asia.