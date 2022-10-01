Jasmine Lee appointed as EVP (Mobile) of Telekom Malaysia and CEO of webe

Jasmine Lee Sze Inn has been appointed the new Executive Vice President (EVP), Mobile at Telekom Malaysia (TM) and CEO of webe, the mobile division of TM.

Jasmine is the former Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of U Mobile where she served over 9 years. She was instrumental to the aggressive growth of U Mobile, from 1 million subscribers when she joined the mobile network operator (MNO) in 2013 to over 7 million subscribers today.

As part of the new role, she will be responsible for Webe Digital Sdn. Bhd, which operates unifi mobile, a prepaid and postpaid service. Jasmine has also been tasked to bring 5G services to unifi Mobile customers, which has been delayed for over 9 months now.

The announcement of the new appointment was made by Imri Mokhtar, Group CEO of TM to “Warga TM”, in a circulation sighted by MalaysianWireless.

Referring to fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) as the next “battlefield”, Imri said “it is clear the competition is intensifying here,”

“Competitors are attacking the market with attractive FMC offerings, combining their strength in mobile with fixed broadband offerings.”

He added, “If left unchecked, they will continue to encroach into our broadband domain and reduce our market share.”

Imri said, “Offense is indeed the best defense. So we must up our game to be aggressive in our FMC play. To do this, we need to strengthen our mobile business quickly – with the right strategy, technical, product, and marketing capabilities, plus a strong execution team, and most importantly, the right leadership.”

Prior to joining U Mobile, Jasmine was with AirAsia, MNC Wireless and Digi, with over 20 years of experience in the mobile business, marketing, digital and customer relations.

“As we step into an era of 5G, I am confident that Jasmine’s vast experience will be able to drive, pivot and strengthen our growth areas of mobile and digital services to push TM into an era of true convergence” Imri concluded.