U Mobile 5G will be available to Customers from 3rd November 2022 onwards

U Mobile announced that it will offer 5G service to customers from 3rd November 2022 onwards.

The mobile network operator (MNO) said it signed the 5G Access Agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on 30 October 2022.

The U Mobile 5G service will be available to postpaid customers on U Postpaid 38 (30GB of 4G and 5G data), U Postpaid 68 (100GB of 4G and 5G data) and U Postpaid 98 (1,000GB of 4G and 5G data, which can be shared with up to 6 U FamilyShare lines).

For prepaid customers on U Mobile’s U25 and U35 plans, they will be able to enjoy U Mobile 5G speeds when they redeem the Speed Booster feature for free on their plans. The free Speed Boosters enable 5G speeds as it allows customers to enjoy data at uncapped speeds for 1 hour a day, or 30 hours a month.

Full announcement from U Mobile below:

U Mobile has signed the 5G Access Agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on 30 October 2022. Following the execution of this AA, U Mobile is delighted to announce that they have made 5G service commercially available to its customers. From 3 November 2022 onwards, customers of U Mobile’s 5G-ready postpaid and prepaid plans will be able to enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity when using compatible devices.

“U Mobile is supportive of the government’s vision of a single wholesale network for 5G deployment, whereby all operators will have access to the same network without differentiation in terms of speed and quality. Hence, we are delighted to have signed the 5G Access Agreement and be part of this network. We have full faith that DNB will honour the mandate of providing quality 5G coverage and capacity on an equitable and non-discriminatory basis,” said Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile.

He added, “U Mobile is looking forward to providing 5G services from DNB’s single network, making us as well positioned as any other in the industry for 5G. We believe the combination of our award-winning and consistent 4G network with DNB’s 5G network will make for a seamless and unbeatable connectivity experience. We’re also looking forward to working with various industries to innovate services and improve efficiencies with 5G.”

U Mobile has a wide range of postpaid and prepaid plans that make 5G services accessible to all Malaysians. Recently, U Mobile launched a line of 5G-ready postpaid plans, namely U Postpaid 38 (30GB of 4G and 5G data), U Postpaid 68 (100GB of 4G and 5G data) and U Postpaid 98 (1,000GB of 4G and 5G data, which can be shared with up to 6 U FamilyShare lines). U Postpaid 68 and U Postpaid 98 plans also boast several other features, including a monthly 15GB data quota to roam for free in 63 destinations and free incoming calls when abroad. Customers may also enjoy attractive bundling options with a 5G device through U PayLater (0% interest instalment, available with U Postpaid 98) or U SaveMore (more savings on device, available with U Postpaid 98 and U Postpaid 68).

For prepaid customers on U Mobile’s U25 and U35 plans, they will be able to enjoy 5G speeds when they redeem the Speed Booster feature for free on their plans. The free Speed Boosters enable 5G speeds as it allows customers to enjoy data at uncapped speeds for 1 hour a day, or 30 hours a month.

DNB began its 5G network rollout in December 2021 and has the aim of reaching 37.9% population coverage by the end of 2022. According to JENDELA Q3 2022 report, a total of 1,915 sites out of 3,518 sites for 2022 have been completed where 1,070 from completed sites are onboarded with the coverage areas including Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Perak. For more information on their rollout, visit www.digital-nasional.com.my/

U Mobile customers on plans other than those aforementioned are advised to stay tuned for more developments on their subscriptions. For more information on U Mobile’s 5G-ready plans and to check for 5G coverage availability, visit www.u.com.my/5Gnow.