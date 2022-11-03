Without agreement with DNB, Maxis 5G will not be available to Consumers

Maxis, the “Rangkaian Menyeluruh” network in Malaysia, is currently the only major mobile network operator in the country without a commercial 5G agreement.

The company didn’t provide any actually date or confirmation that it will launch the Maxis 5G service to end users (consumers).

Earlier this week, 4 major Telecommunications companies, namely Telekom Malaysia (TM), Celcom Axiata, U Mobile and Digi signed a 5G Access Agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), allowing these operators to offer 5G service to consumers.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia, Maxis said it wants to offer 5G service via the Government-controlled 5G network from Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), but it didn’t sign any commercial agreement with DNB as it wants to seek approval from shareholders.

“Maxis intends to complete the approvals process by January 2023, and commercially launch 5G related products and services soon after.”

Last month, Maxis declined to take up any equity in DNB, giving it more time to evaluate its 5G commercial agreement. Other companies (TM, Digi, Celcom) that entered into the conditional 5G Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) had a dateline until end of October 2022 to sign the Access Agreement (AA) with DNB.

Full announcement to Bursa Malaysia below:

The Board of Directors of Maxis Berhad (“the Company” or “Maxis”) wishes to announce that pursuant to section 223 of the Companies Act 2016 and para 10.07 of the Bursa Main Market Listing Requirements, Maxis will be seeking shareholders’ approval in respect of the proposed entry into the 5G Access Agreement (“AA”) with Digital Nasional Berhad (“DNB”).

The Board has assessed the governance requirements and in reliance on professional advice, believes it is mandatory for Maxis to seek shareholders’ approval given the nature of the AA and the substantial undertaking involved.

Maxis is committed to playing an active and leading role in bringing 5G to the nation in line with the Government’s digital ambitions through DNB’s network. The Company looks forward to bringing the best of 5G services and converged solutions to all its customers and is focused on launching 5G as part of its suite of offerings in the near future, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Further announcements setting out the details will be provided in due course.

This Announcement is dated 2 November 2022.

