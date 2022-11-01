We now live in rapid changing times, especially for businesses. As we slowly recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, companies must adapt to entirely new ways of doing business, decide how to invest in and utilise new digital technologies, and compete on a global stage.

In the age of Covid, businesses must be able to continue their day-to-day operation when hit with unexpected circumstances, but also to reach new heights of production and efficiency.

If you’re looking to supercharge your business to the next level, you need the right tools to work for you.

Whether you are F&B, a grocery shop, or a small start-up, Celcom wants to help your business grow by allowing your business to embrace digital solutions, without much hassle.

With Celcom Business, any organisation – be it small or large, can boost efficiency and productivity with a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions from world-class partners, ranging from Mobile, Fixed, IoT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity solutions.

Mobile – Providing seamless connectivity on-the-go

Here are among the key product and solutions from Celcom Business:

Celcom MEGA™ for Business

Choose the right Business Mobile Plan that fits your company’s needs to do more and grow your Business. Get Unlimited Data, free international roaming services, and opt for the latest devices for free.

Bulk Messaging

Bulk Messaging connects everyone important to your business through a streamlined web-based SMS broadcast platform or API-based automated platform.

Location-Based Advertising

Connect with your customers at targeted locations with contextually relevant ads that capture attention. Influence the behaviour of your audience by delivering ads at the right place, at the right time to the right person.

Business Fibre

Enjoy high-speed and stable Internet up to 500Mbps. For a limited time, these plans come with free standard installation worth RM200, free Google Workspace with 30GB storage, Free Mesh WiFi and Free AX router.

Smart Surveillance

Get the advantage of end-to-end solutions with smart cameras, connectivity and application platform and analytics. Smart Surveillance solution offers thermal cameras that can detect fever and surveillance cameras with facial recognition for criminal detection and other offences, enhanced geo-fencing of vehicles for trespassers and seamless counting of passengers, among many other solutions.

Smart Fleet Management

The Smart Fleet Management from Celcom Business supports live GPS tracking on motorbikes, cars, vans, trucks, boats, and even fishing vessels. The solution can provide live updates on vehicle status such as excessive idling, harsh cornering and/or braking, and geo-fencing, route scheduling, and job assignments, including the operating cost of the fleet.

MESINKIRA

Targeted to SMEs, Food Hawkers, Street Vendors, Online and Home Businesses, the MESINKIRA solution from Celcom is a lite Point of Sales (POS) system which manage inventories, transaction record. It is integrated with digital payment services like e-wallets (Grab Pay, Boost, Alipay) and Visa/Mastercard via tap-to-phone functionality just by using merchant’s android smartphone, downloadable via Google Play Store.

Productivity Applications

Whether managing task or projects for your business or simply completing your daily work, digital tools can make you more productive, collaborative, and consistent. Celcom Business offers business tools such as M365 and Google Workspace to allow you to collaborate seamlessly from any across any device wherever you are in despite time and location.

There are also many other products and solutions available from Celcom Business, such as Cyber Guard Device, Smart Agriculture, Business Wireless Internet, IP VPN, Managed SD-WAN, Smart Utility, Cyber Risk Rating, drones, private 5G networks, Smart Ambulance and more.

For any enquiries or if you require custom business solutions for your company, contact Celcom Business team at this link.



This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata Berhad

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G/LTE+ networks, covering over 95% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards becoming a Converged services and Enterprise Solutions provider, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region’s largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation in ASEAN and South Asia.