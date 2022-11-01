Unifi Mobile 5G “User Trial” until December 2022, with Unlimited Data

After 10-months of delay, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced that it has launched the “first phase” of its 5G services today, offering unlimited 5G data to existing Unifi Mobile Postpaid customers, as well as new Postpaid and Prepaid customers.

However the Telecommunications company did not share any further details about the “second phase” of its 5G services, if any.

In two FAQs posted on its website, Telekom Malaysia said the 5G service is offered as a “user trial” and available with selected plans until the end of December 2022.

“The Unlimited 5G Data will expire on 31 December 2022. Stay tuned for our 5G offerings when they become available soon!“, both FAQs said.

In its prepaid 5G FAQ (pdf), TM said that everyone can participate in the “5G trial” but customers need to purchase the “RM35 Monthly Unlimited LTE pass in order to be eligible for the Unlimited 5G Data.” Following purchase of this pass, customers must redeem the free 5G pass within 72 hours.

Similarly, eligible postpaid customers must also redeem the free Unifi Mobile 5G pass. In its postpaid 5G FAQ (pdf), TM said all eligible postpaid customers (from Residential and SME segments) can enjoy free Unlimited 5G Data starting from 31st October 2022 till 31st December 2022.

The company did not list down all the postpaid plans that are eligible for the 5G service.

On Sunday (30 October 2022), Telekom Malaysia executed the Access Agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), giving it access to the national 5G network from DNB. The agreement is valid for 10 years, until October 2032 (pdf).

It was reported that Telekom Malaysia executed a share subscription agreements (SSA) for a 20% stake in DNB (pdf).

Last month, Telekom Malaysia appointed a seasoned industry leader, Jasmine Lee, as its Executive Vice President, Mobile and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of webe. Jasmine is responsible for unifi mobile, including prepaid, postpaid and 5G services.

In a statement, Imri Mokhtar, TM’s Group CEO said, “DNB’s Access Agreement provides a level playing field for telcos to access the single 5G network equally, to deliver a wider range of innovative services,”

“5G will reinforce TM’s leadership in fixed-mobile converged services for our consumer and MSME segments, strengthening our mobile capabilities to provide the widest and fastest allin-one solution for fixed broadband, mobile service and digital content that meets today’s digital lifestyles and workstyles,” Imri added.