In conjunction with one of the world’s much-anticipated sporting event, Celcom is bringing back Football Madness in its territory with its ‘Gila-Gila Bola’ campaign where customers stand a chance to win Hyundai IONIQ 5 and other ‘Gila-Gila’ prizes.

This football season, all new and existing Celcom customers can stand a chance to drive home a brand-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicle, grab hold of the latest 5G smartphones and accessories, enjoy shopping/travel vouchers and many more.

It’s so easy to participate and Spin to Score with Celcom Gila-Gila Bola.

All you need to do is accumulate as many chances to spin and be in the running for great prizes when you subscribe or sign-up to the following:

Prepaid Customers:

Activate a new Xpax Starter Pack

Subscribe any Mix & Match™ Monthly Passes

Purchase any just4ME™ deals

Subscribe any Add-ons (eg: Video Walla™, Games Walla™, Ultra Hour Pass™, etc)

Perform reload minimum RM30 and above via Celcom Life app

Postpaid Customers:

Sign up for Celcom Mega/Xpax Postpaid

Sign up for Celcom Home Fibre™

Sign up for any Device/Family Line/Mobile Internet

Sign up for Auto Billing and Bill Payment

Roaming:

Subscribe to selected roaming passes for postpaid and prepaid customers.

Each action above will allow you to accumulate a number of “spins” on the Celcom Life app, by which the more spins you accumulate, the higher your chances of winning great prizes.

Come on, Spin to Score now! The ball is in your court; don’t miss out!

Check out this link for more information.

Campaign ends 31st December 2022. Terms and Conditions apply.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata Berhad

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G/LTE+ networks, covering over 95% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards becoming a Converged services and Enterprise Solutions provider, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. Celcom is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the region’s largest telecommunications groups actively driving digital transformation in ASEAN and South Asia.