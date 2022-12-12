Malaysia 5G Coverage Nationwide is at 38.7%, as of November 2022

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) claims that 5G coverage in Malaysia reached 38.7%, as of November 2022.

At the time of writing, DNB is the sole 5G network provider in the country.

Below are the estimated human population coverage according to DNB, as of November 2022:

Kuala Lumpur: 97% Putrajaya: 96% Selangor: 84% Melaka: 49% N.Sembilan: 45% Johor: 38.7% P.Pinang: 33% Sarawak: 26.7% Perak: 19.7% Sabah: 19.4% Kelantan: 5.8% Pahang: 5.3% Perlis: 4% Terengganu: 3.5% Kedah: 2.3% W.P. Labuan: 0%

Data from DNB shows that the Government-controlled company is unable to meet 5G coverage target in certain states by the end of 2022, such as Putrajaya, Melaka and Sarawak.

Due to the delays and in its effort to reach over 40% population coverage by the end of the year, DNB plans to exceed 5G coverage targets in a number of states such as Johor, Pulau Pinang, Perak and Sabah.

Meanwhile some states were not planned for 5G coverage this year but now has limited 5G coverage below 6% due to the setback in other states- Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis.

In a statement, DNB said that 40% estimated 5G coverage will be achieved with approximately 3,500 sites against an initially planned 4,018 sites for 2022.

“This reduced site count is a result of supply chain issues earlier this year, and delays in securing the necessary local council approvals primarily in Selangor and Sarawak. These issues have largely been resolved and the network will be deployed progressively in 2023 as planned.

In order to overcome the delays experienced and to achieve the 40% coverage of populated areas, DNB had redirected its network deployment efforts to those states initially intended for 2023 and beyond,” it said in the statement.

There are five 5G service providers in Malaysia, namely Celcom Axiata, Digi, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL Communications.