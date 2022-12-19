Maxis has 11.88 million Mobile Subscribers, as of September [3Q22]

Last month, mobile network operator (MNO), Maxis reported a total mobile subscriber base of 11.88 million as of September 2022 (3Q22).

The 4G Telco added 110k new mobile subscriptions between July, August and September 2022. It had 11.77 million mobile subscribers in 2Q22.

As of 3Q22, there were 7.19 million Hotlink prepaid subscribers, up by 39k compared to last quarter (2Q22). However the 4G Telco lost 146k prepaid subscriptions in the past year (since 3Q21).

Postpaid subscriber base, including machine to machine subscriptions (M2M), stood at 4.48 million. It added 80k new postpaid subscription compared to last quarter and 371k new subscriptions in the past year (since 3Q21).

Wireless Broadband subscriber base was down by 9k to 211k subscriptions.

For home fibre broadband, there were 564k subscriptions, up by 19k new subscriptions from 2Q22.

ARPU was RM31.3 for prepaid (-RM0.5), RM72.8 for postpaid (+RM0.1) and RM108 for Home Fibre (-RM0.3).

Average data usage for prepaid users was 24.6GB (+1.4GB) while for postpaid it was 29.1GB (+1.2GB).

When it comes to revenue generating subscriptions (RGS), excluding M2M, Maxis has 9.75 million mobile subscriptions (+57k, 9.69 million in 2Q22) including 5.83 million consumer prepaid (+17k, 5.81 million in 2Q22), 3.27 million consumer postpaid (+26k, 3.25 million in 2Q22) and 97k (-5k, 102k in 2Q22) consumer wireless broadband users.

Maxis revenue generating subscribers (RGS) are defined as active line subscriptions (postpaid and prepaid) that excludes those without revenue generating activities for more than 30 days.

The MNO did not share any 4G network statistic for the quarter however it said that the “Maxis 5G Alliance has gained momentum and expanded to 23 members with the addition of 7 new partners”.

Meanwhile, Maxis is currently the only major MNO without a commercial 5G service in the country.

“Maxis intends to complete the approvals process by January 2023, and commercially launch 5G related products and services soon after,” it said last month.