These are the new Senior Management Team of CelcomDigi

Following the successful merger of CelcomDigi, the largest mobile network operator in Malaysia formalised the appointments of Datuk Idham Nawawi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Albern Murty as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO).

Below are the senior Management Team of CelcomDigi:

Datuk Mohamad Idham Nawawi – Chief Executive Officer

Albern Murty – Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Tan Moi Tsu (Lucy) – Chief Financial Officer

Azmi Ujang – Chief Human Resources Officer

Datuk Kamal Khalid – Chief Transformation Officer

Kesavan Sivabalan – Chief Technology Officer

Cheng Weng Hong – Chief Sales & Retail Officer

Praveen Rajan – Chief Consumer Business Officer

Chee Loo Fun – Chief Home & Fibre Officer

Afizulazha Abdullah – Chief Enterprise Business Officer

Joachim Rajaram – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Erik Axel Sigurd Marell – Chief Strategy Officer

Kugan Thirunavakarasu – Chief Innovation Officer

As per the requirement of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on how CelcomDigi should structure and operate the MVNO business, the new merged Telco must establish a separate independent business unit for MVNO wholesale business within six months (estimated June 2023). Currently the Head of MVNO Management role is vacant and is not a Key Senior Management role. The new Head of MVNO Management will report directly to the CEO and administratively to the Chief Home & Fibre Officer.

The new Board of Directors of CelcomDigi:

Tan Sri Dr. Halim Shafie – Chair of the Board, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director (Malaysian)

Jorgen Christian Arentz Rostrup – Deputy Chair, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya – Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Haakon Bruaset Kjoel – Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Thayaparan S Sangarapillai – Non-Independent Non-Executive Director (Malaysian)

Rita Skjaervik – Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Vimala V.R. Menon – Independent Non-Executive Director (Malaysian)

Tan Sri Abdul Farid Alias – Independent Non-Executive Director (Malaysian)

Datuk Iain John Lo – Independent Non-Executive Director (Malaysian)

Khatijah Begom Shah Mohamed -Independent Non-Executive Director (Malaysian)

Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of CelcomDigi said, “Today marks a significant milestone for the telecommunications industry, as two leading organisations combine their strengths and expertise to form a truly Malaysian company. With over 60 years of joint experience, our new organisation will be powered by the best-in-class industry talents who are deeply passionate about our customers and are geared towards driving digitalisation and innovation. Together, we have a stronger capacity to invest in new growth areas, to build innovative solutions leveraging 5G, AI and IoT and develop a stronger digital ecosystem for the nation. We are ready and fully capable to take our new company forward with the aim of advancing and inspiring society, as well as spurring new innovations and attracting more partners and investors to stimulate the local digital economy.”

Albern Murty, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CelcomDigi said, “Both Celcom and Digi come into this merger with strong momentum on the back of our respective business and technology transformation journeys. This puts CelcomDigi on solid footing to better serve our customers and to meet the rapidly increasing data demand in the coming years, with our stronger combined network, wider ecosystem of retail touchpoints and keen focus on delivering excellent customer experiences. This will be an exciting journey.”

At the moment, both Celcom and Digi will continue to operate as usual while the new management team will work on combining the networks, employees, distribution channels, products and services, partners, among others. For customers of Celcom and Digi, there will be no changes, for now.

For more details, please refer to the FAQ here.