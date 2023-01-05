5G International Roaming is now available to Celcom & Digi Customers

5G International Roaming is now available to customers of Celcom and Digi, in a total of 38 countries.

CelcomDigi said it is making it easier for postpaid and Xpax prepaid customers who are traveling to popular destinations such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, or China, to enjoy ultra-fast 5G connectivity on-the-go.

For customers who are going on longer trips, Celcom offers the 30-Day Unlimited Internet Pass for RM98, with validity in 57 countries.

Digi subscribers, on the other hand, can take advantage of the 30-Day World Pass that comes with 30GB high-speed Internet for RM95, with validity in 69 countries.

For short-term travellers, Celcom and Digi is offering various daily and weekly roaming passes to suit their travelling needs. Celcom subscribers can enjoy the 7-Day Unlimited Internet Pass for only RM58. Digi subscribers can roam in Asia and more with 2GB Internet and 30 minutes calls, with 3-day validity from as low as RM25. Digi subscribers visiting Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand get even more with 2GB bonus Internet quota.

All the roaming passes which are currently offered support both 5G and 4G Internet so subscribers can roam worry-free globally.

Both Celcom and Digi subscribers can purchase a roaming pass prior to departure via the Celcom Life App or MyDigi before the day of departure, and immediately enjoy roaming Internet upon arrival at the destination country.

To enjoy 5G roaming in the countries, travellers need to ensure that 5G access has been activated on their mobile plans locally before departure, as well as having a 5G-enabled device with them while traveling.

For more details, visit the Celcom and Digi websites.